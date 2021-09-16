WATCH NOW: Scarecrow Stroll begins Saturday at Cedar Valley Arboretum

The garden will be stuffed with nearly 100 scarecrows for the annual Scarecrow Stroll, with handmade straw people displayed in beds and borders, along paths and beneath trees. Scarecrows have been a signature for fall activities at the arboretum for more than 20 years, said Rob Pruitt, executive director.
“The Scarecrow Stroll is a fun time, and people seem to love it. They love to see all the unusual and unique designs of the scarecrows. They can enjoy the changing seasons in the gardens and see fall colors on the trees. It’s a very picturesque time to visit,” Pruitt said.
Each year, the arboretum’s Scarecrow Contest scares up competition among individuals and businesses who create scarecrows to compete for bragging rights and cash prizes from $25 to $100. Entrants will deliver their scarecrows on Thursday, and volunteers will spend hours on Friday setting up displays.
Beginning Saturday, the public will have two weeks to take the Scarecrow Stroll and vote on their favorite entries. Voting ends Oct. 3, and winners will be announced Oct. 5. Scarecrows will be exhibited until Oct. 31.
Seeded with superstition and mythology, today’s scarecrows tend to be more humorous than scary. The American tradition began several hundred years ago with early settlers who built human-looking figures topped with pumpkin and gourd heads and dressed in old clothing stuffed with straw. They were erected in fields to protect crops from marauding birds.
Even a murder of crows will find this year’s Scarecrow Stroll a hoot, which Pruitt said will feature such vignettes as a marching band, a farm scene with a variety of critters, including chicken and llama scarecrows, and possibly, an “Alice in Wonderland” display. Business can sponsor vignettes.
“Haunted Hostas” will feature Halloween-themed displays in the hosta garden.
The CVABG Scarecrow Team, a core group of 50 or more volunteers, devotes hours to creating new scarecrows each year, Pruitt said. “They start in January and meet weekly to make the scarecrows. Our volunteers are so creative, and I think they have a lot of fun coming up with ideas.”
Scarecrow Stroll admission is $5 per person; $2 for children ages 5-17; children 4 and under are free. Arboretum members are admitted free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In October, a series of activities are planned on Sunday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m., said Beth Lavenz, development and communications coordinator. “Butterfly Blast” is the theme for Oct. 3, followed Oct. 10 with “Wellness in the Garden” featuring various health screenings, food vendors, information on the health benefits of certain plants such as lavender and stop-and-learn sessions on such subjects as getting the garden ready for winter.
On Oct. 17, the Cedar Bend Humane Society and Pet Pals will participate in “Pets on Parade,” with the aim of encouraging pet adoption; and Oct. 24, the theme is “Halloween Hollow,” and Oct. 31 is the final day to take the scroll.
An outdoor market will be open daily until Oct. 31, featuring seasonal produce, including pumpkins, apples, local honey and mums. Participants include Petersen & Tietz Florist and Greenhouse and Try Pie, both of Waterloo, and Beck’s Wapsie Fresh Produce of Fairbank.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday during September. In October, hours are 9 a.m. to sunset daily except Sunday from 11 a.m. to sunset.