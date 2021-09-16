WATCH NOW: Scarecrow Stroll begins Saturday at Cedar Valley Arboretum

The garden will be stuffed with nearly 100 scarecrows for the annual Scarecrow Stroll, with handmade straw people displayed in beds and borders, along paths and beneath trees. Scarecrows have been a signature for fall activities at the arboretum for more than 20 years, said Rob Pruitt, executive director.

“The Scarecrow Stroll is a fun time, and people seem to love it. They love to see all the unusual and unique designs of the scarecrows. They can enjoy the changing seasons in the gardens and see fall colors on the trees. It’s a very picturesque time to visit,” Pruitt said.

Each year, the arboretum’s Scarecrow Contest scares up competition among individuals and businesses who create scarecrows to compete for bragging rights and cash prizes from $25 to $100. Entrants will deliver their scarecrows on Thursday, and volunteers will spend hours on Friday setting up displays.

Beginning Saturday, the public will have two weeks to take the Scarecrow Stroll and vote on their favorite entries. Voting ends Oct. 3, and winners will be announced Oct. 5. Scarecrows will be exhibited until Oct. 31.