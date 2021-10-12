WATCH NOW: Sally Timmer brings passion to new job at Cedar Falls Community Foundation

But her love affair with Cedar Falls has been going on for years.

Growing up in the small town of Fredericksburg, Timmer looked forward to back-to-school shopping trips and attending events and activities in Cedar Falls. “We came here a lot, and I really loved it. I loved the downtown,” she recalled.

She attended the University of Northern Iowa, earning a degree in general communication, married Ben Timmer, and now the couple and their young family, Frederick, 2, and Adelaide, 5, live in downtown Cedar Falls.

“I’m a history nerd, so I love the history and the historic architecture that you find in the downtown, and I also enjoy how vibrant Cedar Falls is, and that everything downtown is within walking distance. We love the trails,” said Timmer, a member of the Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission.

Timmer came to the foundation from the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, where she served as the RSVP coordinator to recruit, train and match volunteers to community needs. Previously, Timmer spent six years as a programs specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association, coordinating and delivering educational programs and managing the association’s marketing programs. She also is a professional photographer.

“Sally brings a passion for Cedar Falls, professional non-profit leadership experience and significant community volunteer involvement. We are excited to have her help to grow the impact of CFCF,” said John Lehman, president of the foundation’s board.

Timmer’s job is a part-time position, and she replaces Cyndi Sweet. Sweet also served as part-time Iowa Museum Association executive director since 2007 and left the foundation to accept the role full time.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is a nationally accredited community foundation serving Cedar Falls and vicinity. It began as the Cedar Falls Civic Foundation in 1976, with late Mayor Jon Crews serving as catalyst. He called together a meeting of citizens to raise private funds to benefit the public good which couldn’t be accomplished through taxation. The foundation was incorporated in 1977.

The foundation partners with nonprofits, investing and managing their resources for maximum return and works with individuals who want to leave a legacy of support for projects and organizations in the community through grants and scholarships, Timmer explained.

She is looking forward to connecting with donors and potential donors. “I want to find out what they care about, what matters to them, what they want to accomplish. And I want to work with organizations to help figure out their needs and how to bring the two together,” she said.

“The foundation provides the stewardship for donor funds to make sure that the funds are used as planned and designated. I also love that we can see a need and fill it. I’d like to see that keep happening.”

In addition, the foundation presents the annual Melendy Spirit Award recognizing an individual, family, group or organization that has made contributions that enhance, improve or positively affect Cedar Falls’ quality of life. It also hosts the Community Builder Celebration to recognize donors.

For more information, go to www.cf-communityfoundation.org.

