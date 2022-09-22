 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Road briefly shut down for natural gas leak

Authorities briefly shut down a section of Ridgeway Avenue near Plaza Circle on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, for a natural gas leak.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- Authorities briefly shut down a section of Ridgeway Avenue Thursday for a natural gas leak.

The leak occurred in the area of Ridgeway and Plaza Circle during construction in the area.

Police and firefighters stood by while crews with MidAmerican Energy turned off the line and began to make repairs.

Authorities briefly shut down a section of Ridgeway Avenue near Plaza Circle in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, for a natural gas leak.

