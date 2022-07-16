 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

WATCH NOW: Riders bring attention to murdered cousins, other unsolved crimes

  • Updated
  • 0

EVANSDALE — Riders once again gathered Saturday in Evansdale to remember the two girls who were kidnapped and murdered there ten years ago this week.

Approximately 140 riders filled the street in front of Lofty's Lounge for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive to help remember Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, cousins who disappeared on July 13, 2012 and were found dead five months later during December.

Ride and Drive 5

Riders bow their heads in prayer before taking off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.

The annual event, with the help of the Elizabeth Collins Foundation, the non-profit organization created by her father, Drew, has become a platform to raise awareness for other unsolved abduction and murder cases.

Several participants in the event on Saturday could be seen within the crowd holding signs seeking information about their own loved one's cases.

Out in the street, Pastor Quovadis Marshal of Hope City Church in Waterloo was on hand to bless the bikes and lead riders in a prayer. Guest speaking inside Lofty's was Anna Williams, the mother of 13-year-old Abigail, who, along with friend Liberty German, 14, were found dead in there home state of Indiana in February 2017.

Ride and Drive 7

Riders prepare to take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.

At 11 a.m. on the dot, kick stands were up and the riders began their trek towards Angels Park, named after the two cousins, before driving to Jesup, Quasqueton, La Porte City and returning to Evansdale.

Proceeds from the ride and will go towards Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, the Elizabeth Collins Foundation and for maintenance of Angels Park.

