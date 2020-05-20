WATCH NOW: Reynolds reopening theaters Friday, bars next Thursday, high school sports June 1

Casinos and amusement parks were not among those businesses allowed to reopen, though Reynolds said she was in talks with those industries about how to reopen safely.

"We've got to learn to live with this; it is not going away," she said of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday at 10 a.m., the state recorded 237 new cases, which continued a downward trend. But the Iowa Department of Public Health also recorded 14 new deaths, a steady trend.

"It's up to Iowans to decide when they're ready to resume normal activity," Reynolds said. "But it will take all of us to be responsible."

Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It moved up to 23th in deaths per capita, from yesterday's ranking of 24th.

Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 15,759 people in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.5% of the state’s population. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.