WATCH NOW: Return of My Waterloo Days rocks the park

Excitement over the return of My Waterloo Days came to a crescendo on Saturday with a day packed with activities for people of all ages.

A full week of events for this year's My Waterloo Days kicked off on Monday with a Waterloo Bucks game at Riverfront Stadium.

On Friday, hundreds flooded the sidewalks as the My Waterloo Days parade rolled through downtown Waterloo.

Floats from local businesses and organizations all sported decorations for this year's theme of "Rock the Park."

The Family Fun Zone and bands entertained the crowd after the streets cleared into Lincoln Park on Friday evening.

To kick things off on Saturday morning, dozens of runners lined up at Lincoln Park ready to be dosed with colored powder for the annual Color Run along the riverfront.

Kids strapped on helmets and raced down the street for the Kids Bike Races, featuring six to eight year olds on regular bikes and smaller children on tricycles and kick bikes.

Live bands played on stage at Lincoln Park in the afternoon as people browsed the arts and crafts tents and a bags tournament.