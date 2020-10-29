WATCH NOW: Residents, officers receive awards heroic work in Waterloo

WATERLOO – When Tucker Crawford realized his grandmother was having a diabetic emergency in September, he called his father, who in turned called 911.

The 8-year-old’s quick thinking meant his grandmother got the insulin she needed, and earned him a certificate of appreciation from the Waterloo Police Department.

The boy was one of 44 residents and officers honored Wednesday night at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

“These stories are just a microcosm of what our officers and some of our citizens do for us every day,” said Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Others honored included Larry Lehman, who discovered Michael Jensen four days after Jensen wandered away from a care facility and collapsed in a roadside ditch.

“Just out of God’s grace (he) looked over and saw him in the ditch and called police and Waterloo Fire. … Michael has recovered and is doing well to this day. It’s a miracle story. … We are appreciative of all the efforts, and truly it saved a life,” said Maj. Joe Leibold with the police department.

Resident Marilena Perez-Gomez was honored for knocking over a man who was running from police following a car chase in which a gun was thrown from the fleeing vehicle in June.