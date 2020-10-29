WATCH NOW: Residents, officers receive awards heroic work in Waterloo

WATERLOO – When Tucker Crawford realized his grandmother was having a diabetic emergency in September, he called his father, who in turned called 911.
The 8-year-old’s quick thinking meant his grandmother got the insulin she needed, and earned him a certificate of appreciation from the Waterloo Police Department.
The boy was one of 44 residents and officers honored Wednesday night at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
“These stories are just a microcosm of what our officers and some of our citizens do for us every day,” said Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
Others honored included Larry Lehman, who discovered Michael Jensen four days after Jensen wandered away from a care facility and collapsed in a roadside ditch.
“Just out of God’s grace (he) looked over and saw him in the ditch and called police and Waterloo Fire. … Michael has recovered and is doing well to this day. It’s a miracle story. … We are appreciative of all the efforts, and truly it saved a life,” said Maj. Joe Leibold with the police department.
Resident Marilena Perez-Gomez was honored for knocking over a man who was running from police following a car chase in which a gun was thrown from the fleeing vehicle in June.
Officers Rhonda Weber was recognized for her work in housing and treatment for a young man with autism.
Officer Matt Wertz was honored for performing CPR on a traffic accident victim in August, and Officer Jordan Ehlers for performing CPR on a gunshot victim at a shooting at a private club in September.
Officer Keaton Northup received a commendation for capturing a suspect in a homicide.
“The suspect fled on foot carrying a firearm. He pursued and took the suspect into custody with minimal use of force. It was very dangerous and high-risk situation that he handled with true professionalism,” Leibold said.
Officer Matthew Woodward was honored for finding guns in a vehicle during a traffic stop, stopping a planned robbery.
The department also honored a group of people who were instrumental in keeping the peace during a series of local protests and marches that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Those included Mayor Quentin M. Hart, Vickie Brown, LaTanya Graves, Lori Dale, the Rev. Mary Robinson, the Rev. Thomas Flint, the Rev. Quovadis Marshall, Joyce Levingston, Jamie Sallis, Requia Campbell, William Corey Muhammad, Kevin McCullough, Marshondis Robinson, De’Carlos Anderson, Astor Williams and Theron Montgomery.
“We called these people at the last minute and asked them to assist us in de-conflicting any potential problems that we could have had … to walk with us hand-in-hand, side-by-side to avoid the kind of problems that other cities have had,” Fitzgerald said.
Police leaders Capt. Matt McGeough, Lt. Steve Bose, Lt. Kye Richter. Lt. Brian Beeman with the Iowa State Patrol and Sheriff Tony Thompson where honored for their work in reducing potential problems during the protests.
Tyson Fresh Meats workers Tom Hart, Cody Brustkern, Gwen Timmeran, Ryan O’Rourke, Adam Pennell and Bruce Baker were recognized for donating and preparing meat for community outings sponsored by the department over the summer. Kendall Crawford of 93.5 FM was recognized for promoting the community outings.
Police Sgt. Kerry Devine was honored for running the department’s crime lab during nine major cases and homicides during the year, and Sgt. Michael Girsch was recognized for his work with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team and the training and tactical units.
Officer Brad Walter was recognized for his work in more than 20 serious automobile accidents in 2020, and Officer Kyle Ullom was honored for finding crucial evidence in an August homicide investigation. Officer Thomas Schuster was honored for his crime scene work during the same homicide investigation.
Officer Troy Wilson was honored for working the training unit and covering third shift assignments because of staffing issues. Officer Nick Weber was recognized for his expertise in operating while intoxicated investigations.
