WATCH NOW: Rescued Great Dane connects with 'furever' family in Gilbertville

GILBERTVILLE – His family is the center of George’s universe.
He loves being with his people – Beth and Scott Rasmussen and their son, Isaiah, tagging along from room to room, soaking up affection and cajoling them to play. He’s also inseparable from his 4-year-old sister, Bella, and is getting to know the family’s other dog, Chloe.
George is a 2-year-old, 115-pound blue merle Great Dane. The Rasmussens adopted the rescued dog Dec. 3, two months and one day after he escaped from his handler and spent four days on the run in Early, a small town in western Iowa.
“I learned about George on Facebook when he went missing. It was blasted all over Facebook, and I kept up with what was happening in the search for him,” said Beth.
George was being transported from a South Dakota animal shelter to a foster home with Teri Gallahan in Gilbert near Ames in October when he escaped during a travel break. A family in western South Dakota had relinquished George to the local animal shelter, dropping him off with his collar, mat, kennel and bowl. The shelter knew he’d been treated for an infection after being shot with a BB gun, and he lived with another dog who bullied him, according to the Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue.
George lived at the shelter for a month before he came into the care of the rescue, an organization that provides medical treatment, behavioral assessments and foster care for Great Danes. They find forever homes for the dogs in Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue in Sioux City posted George’s story on Facebook and it was shared 36,000 times overnight. Volunteers from UMGDR, Noah’s Hope and residents began scouring the area for the missing dog. Jeff Mentzer spotted the dog in the grove behind his Early house and contacted Joey Gilbert in St. Paul, Minn., director of intake for USGDR. Mentzer let Gilbert set up a Molly trap and camera on their property. Gilbert placed George’s mat inside the trap, hoping the familiar scent – along with hot dogs and chicken — would lure George to the trap. It was four days before the trap was activated and the Mentzers heard him barking.
George was finally safe and arrived at Gallahan’s Gilbert home late in the evening. With help from her own Great Dane, Ella, George learned to trust, play and give and receive love and attention.
In all the ways that matter, George was meant to become a furry Rasmussen family member. He shares the same birthday (Nov. 21) with their beloved Great Dane Axel, who had died shortly after George was rescued and arrived in foster care in Gilbert. He also has the same coat and markings as Axel, and Beth believes Axel had a paw in their decision to adopt George.
“Great Danes are so friendly and loving, and I swear they’re humans with four legs. They have so many emotions, and they know how to interact with humans,” said Beth.
“It feels like fate. There are so many similarities between Axel and George that I feel like Axel sent him to us. He literally put George in our laps. We thought we were not ready to adopt. We were still heartbroken from Axel and it really hit us extra hard. Axel was a rescue, and we only had him for 18 months. That wasn’t nearly long enough. I expected to have him for a long time,” she explained.
Then she came across George’s story and photos on the Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue website.
“I read his story and his bio and thought he looked like my Axel. Then I thought, ‘How am I going to explain this to my husband?’ But when are you ever really ready? It wasn’t a question of if, but when we would adopt. I knew our Great Dane Bella was depressed and missed her brother, and the house was very quiet,” she said.
Her family felt an immediate connection with George, reinforced when they learned that a secret Santa from New York had given George a purple dinosaur while he was being fostered by Gallahan. The dog toy was identical to the purple dinosaur Axel adored. She also learned that Pauline and Bryan Schmidt of Charles City had sent a GPS collar to George from their program, Jorge’s Angel Wings.
The Schmidts created the program in honor of their Great Dane Jorge (pronounced George) who escaped in June from a Cedar Falls pet resort. Beth Rasmussen was among those volunteers who searched for the lost pet, who heartbreakingly didn’t make it home. A GPS collar would have located Jorge within minutes.
Beth sent in her application to adopt George. After a virtual home visit and reference checks, Beth received a phone call from Gallahan on Nov. 30 and arranged a visit for Dec. 3.
“We took Bella with us to make sure the dogs got along,” she said. “You could just tell it was going to be OK. We put him in the Jeep to come home, and he and Bella fell asleep on each other.”
George accepts well-loved Bella as the queen bee. “Axel and Bella were bonded, and now that’s happening with George and Bella. They walk at the same pace next to each other. They’re always together in the backyard, playing, on the couch. Our dogs are truly a part of our family, and we give them love and kisses.
The Rasmussens have gotten involved the Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue, conducting home visits and reference checks and providing transportation in the area.
“I think Axel knows how things have turned out. Our home was complete with Axel, and then we lost him. Now we have George and our home is once again complete.”