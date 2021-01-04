WATCH NOW: Rescued Great Dane connects with 'furever' family in Gilbertville

“It feels like fate. There are so many similarities between Axel and George that I feel like Axel sent him to us. He literally put George in our laps. We thought we were not ready to adopt. We were still heartbroken from Axel and it really hit us extra hard. Axel was a rescue, and we only had him for 18 months. That wasn’t nearly long enough. I expected to have him for a long time,” she explained.

Then she came across George’s story and photos on the Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue website.

“I read his story and his bio and thought he looked like my Axel. Then I thought, ‘How am I going to explain this to my husband?’ But when are you ever really ready? It wasn’t a question of if, but when we would adopt. I knew our Great Dane Bella was depressed and missed her brother, and the house was very quiet,” she said.

Her family felt an immediate connection with George, reinforced when they learned that a secret Santa from New York had given George a purple dinosaur while he was being fostered by Gallahan. The dog toy was identical to the purple dinosaur Axel adored. She also learned that Pauline and Bryan Schmidt of Charles City had sent a GPS collar to George from their program, Jorge’s Angel Wings.