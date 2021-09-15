WATCH NOW: Rented goats become new groundskeepers at Trinity Episcopal Church

WATERLOO — When Tammy Domonoske waded into the overgrown prairie behind Trinity Episcopal Church, her herd of six goats followed on her heels. In minutes, the goats disappeared into the tall brush while Domonoske’s head could just be seen above stems of blooming goldenrod.
“You lead them into the brush, and they’ll follow and get the idea to start eating back there,” said Deb Paschal. Paschal and Domonoske are owners of Get Your Goat LLC Overgrowth.
For nearly two weeks, the Ventura, Iowa-based herd has been browsing on unwanted vegetation, weeds and scrub trees on the 1.5-acre plot.
Church member Bill Kline proposed the idea for natural weed control. The previously farmed land had grown into a weed patch, he said. After exploring such options as burning – “not allowed in the city limits” – and deciding against using herbicides to control or kill the growth, he suggested hiring the goat herd.
“I’d heard about goats clearing brush up around Clear Lake, and I knew it worked. We just decided to try it. Everything fell into place. So far, it’s been pretty slick.”
Domonoske and Paschal build paddocks to enclose specific areas to be browsed, installing solar-powered electric fences to keep the goats corralled and protected from predators. The paddocks are moved every other day or so, to keep the goats busy browsing.
Interim pastor the Rev. Peter Fones said he enjoys checking on the goats and “making sure they have water. I can’t take any credit for the idea, but I liked the sound of it and seeing them out here, I like how it’s working out.”
Domonoske is clearly the herd queen – the hierarchal female leader of the pack – and Paschal is a close second. The goats – all wethers, or castrated males — bleated and eagerly wagged their tails like dogs when their owners arrived, crowding around for pats and head rubs. “They can be trained like dogs, and they like to be petted like dogs. They’re very affectionate,” said Domonoske.
Goats are browsers, not grazers, she pointed out. “It’s not true that goats will eat anything. They are picky. They like trees, bark, brush and shrubs, and they get rid of noxious, invasive weeds. They’ll eat grass, but they don’t graze.”
After snacking, the herd settles down to chew their cud and nap. For treats, they love apples, said Paschal. “And they’ll browse sharp plants like thistles, but it depends on the growth stage of the plant.”
The sure-footed goats also browse in areas that might be dangerous for people to attempt to clear out. Their weight is light enough not to compact soil, which means the acreage can easily be reclaimed and replanted or controlled.
“And Buck likes to climb,” Domonoske said, as he stretched up to crop leaves off a nearly-stripped mulberry tree. Then the big, friendly buckskin goat migrated to Domonoske’s side, shifting over the smaller, spotted Domino with a gentle head butt and moving in for his share of neck and ear scratching. “He’s also a momma’s boy,” she laughed.
These are Kiko cross goats, a hardy breed originating in New Zealand. The breed is parasite-resistant and does well in harsher conditions. There’s cream-and-tan Latte, Bandit with his two-toned mask, Frosty, whose white-bordered ears were frost-bitten as a kid, and the charcoal-colored Smoky, in addition to Buck and Domino. A seventh goat is undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection.
With the exception of 2-year-old Domino, the goats are all 4 years old. Domonoske has raised them all. “I grew up on a farm, and I guess I missed it. Goats are easier than cattle. It’s a small herd, and that’s fine. We’ve rented them out to clean up prairies, acreages where people wanted to start a garden, along the lake shore and in cemeteries.”
Both Paschal and Domonoske have full-time jobs, so running the goat herd has been a hobby since 2017. Their business has grown primarily word-of-mouth.