WATCH NOW: Rented goats become new groundskeepers at Trinity Episcopal Church

Interim pastor the Rev. Peter Fones said he enjoys checking on the goats and “making sure they have water. I can’t take any credit for the idea, but I liked the sound of it and seeing them out here, I like how it’s working out.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Domonoske is clearly the herd queen – the hierarchal female leader of the pack – and Paschal is a close second. The goats – all wethers, or castrated males — bleated and eagerly wagged their tails like dogs when their owners arrived, crowding around for pats and head rubs. “They can be trained like dogs, and they like to be petted like dogs. They’re very affectionate,” said Domonoske.

Goats are browsers, not grazers, she pointed out. “It’s not true that goats will eat anything. They are picky. They like trees, bark, brush and shrubs, and they get rid of noxious, invasive weeds. They’ll eat grass, but they don’t graze.”

After snacking, the herd settles down to chew their cud and nap. For treats, they love apples, said Paschal. “And they’ll browse sharp plants like thistles, but it depends on the growth stage of the plant.”

The sure-footed goats also browse in areas that might be dangerous for people to attempt to clear out. Their weight is light enough not to compact soil, which means the acreage can easily be reclaimed and replanted or controlled.