WATCH NOW: Rembrandts, conserved art at UNI Gallery of Art featured in virtual open house

“From a nerdy conservator’s point of view, that was a satisfying piece to work on. I feel like I really gave it a better lease in life,” said Clise.

Collages by pop artists like R.B. Kitaj, an American who spent most of his life in England, and “Boston Massacre” from a mixed media book by pop artist and abstract expressionist Larry Rivers, required conserving because pressure-sensitive and dry-mount adhesives were failing.

“Pieces were falling off the collages. UNI’s printmaking studio brings their classes to see this artwork. Imagine opening the storage drawer and pulling out a piece of art with bits falling off. Conservators used archival adhesive to replace the pieces,” Taylor explained.

Clise said the collages were “a nick-of-time labor of love. It was such that for a few collages between 2015 and the time they actually ended up on my bench in 2018-2020, additional adhesive had failed.”

Clise particularly enjoyed removing discoloration and masking tape from a piece by French artist Henri Matisse. “That was the most satisfying for me. It’s such a striking image. We approach each and every work wanting to do our best to stabilize it and give it another century. When a work of art is something we personally enjoy, it’s like spending time with a friend,” she added.