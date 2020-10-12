WATCH NOW: Rembrandts, conserved art at UNI Gallery of Art featured in virtual open house

CEDAR FALLS – Darrell Taylor gently unfolds a protective paper cocoon to reveal a Rembrandt etching roughly the size of a cocktail napkin. “Man in a Velvet Cap (1637)” is one of eight artworks of varying sizes by the Dutch Master in the permanent collection at the UNI Gallery of Art.
It is among 44 art objects — including Rembrandt’s “View of Amsterdam” — that will be featured in a Virtual Open House event at 4 p.m. Wednesday. All of the pieces were recently returned to the collection after undergoing full conservation at the Midwest Art Conservation Center in Minneapolis.
“The pieces conserved are works on paper – prints, watercolors, pastels, etchings, collages – that were in the worst shape and most important in the collection to address,” said Darrell Taylor, gallery executive director.
An IMLS Museums for America Collection Stewardship project grant and matching funds from the university and Friends of the UNI Permanent Art Collection and Gallery made the conservation possible. Taylor said a 2015 IMLS grant allowed conservators to survey 2,400 art objects in the permanent collection with help from University of Northern Iowa students.
Dianna Clise, senior paper conservator from the Midwest Art Conservation Center, worked on the collection. “It’s such a variety of work that spans a wide range of time, and each has such different requirements,” she explained. “Contemporary art is actually much trickier to work on; it’s counterintuitive, really, because contemporary artists love to use materials that haven’t stood the test of time yet.”
“Conservators are like chemists. They know how to safely stabilize a work of art without compromising the work. Restoration is about restoring a piece; conservation is about stabilization,” Taylor explained.
Among the artwork conserved are an impressive, large-scale illuminated 16th century vellum-and-ink Gregorian Chant — the equivalent of Medieval sheet music, a tiny gilded page from a 15th century Book of Hours and a third vellum leaf, a Bible page from the 12th century.
“I think people are most surprised to learn that we have artwork like these manuscripts and pages in our permanent collection,” Taylor noted.
Other pieces included “Boy With Cat” by Mauricio Lasansky, “The Prisoners” by Käthe Kollwitz, “Seed Time and Harvest” by Grant Wood, “Le Chandail Brode” by Picasso and “Balloons” by Alexander Calder.
“There was a wide range of pieces, not just recognizable names like Rembrandt and Salvadore Dali,” Taylor said. A 1929 watercolor by German expressionist George Grosz, “Fancy Dress Ball,” had several problems that required conserving, including cockling or rippling along the bottom of the paper and pressure-sensitive tape on the back which was embedding itself into the paper after adhesive gave way.
“Pressure-sensitive tape – Scotch tape, masking tape – is terrible for artwork. And if you don’t control humidity, artwork develops mold. We had several pieces that inert mold damage,” Taylor said, including an 1895 John Dubour untitled pastel-on-paper portrait of a man.
“From a nerdy conservator’s point of view, that was a satisfying piece to work on. I feel like I really gave it a better lease in life,” said Clise.
Collages by pop artists like R.B. Kitaj, an American who spent most of his life in England, and “Boston Massacre” from a mixed media book by pop artist and abstract expressionist Larry Rivers, required conserving because pressure-sensitive and dry-mount adhesives were failing.
“Pieces were falling off the collages. UNI’s printmaking studio brings their classes to see this artwork. Imagine opening the storage drawer and pulling out a piece of art with bits falling off. Conservators used archival adhesive to replace the pieces,” Taylor explained.
Clise said the collages were “a nick-of-time labor of love. It was such that for a few collages between 2015 and the time they actually ended up on my bench in 2018-2020, additional adhesive had failed.”
Clise particularly enjoyed removing discoloration and masking tape from a piece by French artist Henri Matisse. “That was the most satisfying for me. It’s such a striking image. We approach each and every work wanting to do our best to stabilize it and give it another century. When a work of art is something we personally enjoy, it’s like spending time with a friend,” she added.
A lecture by Clise about conserving pieces from gallery’s permanent collection can be viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88601336112.
