WATCH NOW: Rally held to support Tyson workers

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

CVAIRR and other community groups brought signs in multiple languages offering words of encouragement (in English, Spanish, Bosnian, French, various languages from Burma, etc.).

The Waterloo Tyson plant saw more than 1,000 workers sickened by the pandemic outbreak, and was forced to shut down for about two weeks. The plant only recently opened up at a partial production schedule, announcing several safety measures that have been put in place to keep workers safe.