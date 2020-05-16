WATCH NOW: Rally held to support Tyson workers

WATERLOO -- A group called Cedar Valley Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Rights held a car rally Friday in support of Tyson workers during their shift change.
CVAIRR and other community groups brought signs in multiple languages offering words of encouragement (in English, Spanish, Bosnian, French, various languages from Burma, etc.).
The Waterloo Tyson plant saw more than 1,000 workers sickened by the pandemic outbreak, and was forced to shut down for about two weeks. The plant only recently opened up at a partial production schedule, announcing several safety measures that have been put in place to keep workers safe.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.