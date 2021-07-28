WATCH NOW: RAGBRAI moves the party to downtown Waterloo

She and Team Navy leader Rudy Laco from Dallas passed out 75th anniversary USS Juneau bike jerseys to the USS Iowa riders.

Laco, a retired destroyer captain, said it was his seventh year on the ride. He started to keep his fitness up.

“The story behind it is my best friend in the Navy, this was his bucket list item,” he said. “But he still hasn’t ridden RAGBRAI.”

He said the two teams, who are riding and camping together, took off early Wednesday to beat the heat.

“The best thing about it is the Iowa friendly,” Laco said of the ride. “I fell in love with the people. ... And it’s kind of like a (Navy) family reunion once a year.”

Jacob Stephenson of Farnhamville, a logistics specialist on the USS Iowa, said it was his first RAGBRAI, and he was “feeling it. Thighs are a bit tight.”

The heat hasn’t been too bad, he said, thought he said the roadways “feel a lot worse on a bike than they do in a car.” And the RAGBRAI veterans on the team weren’t cutting him any slack, either.

“A lot of them are pretty fast,” he said. “I try to keep up for about 10, 15 miles, but after that I’m like, ‘You guys go on, I’ll be back here.’”