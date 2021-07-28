WATCH NOW: RAGBRAI moves the party to downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — By 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Exchange Park was heavily dotted with tents, gazebos, moving trucks, trailers, campers and buses.
Also in abundance were sweaty RAGBRAI sag (support and gear) crews setting up camp while their riders — even more sweaty — made the 67.9-mile journey from Iowa Falls to Waterloo.
Welcome to Day 4 of RAGBRAI — the hottest day of the ride so far.
“I was a little worried about the heat,” said Giselle Ghadyani of Kansas City, Mo., who was setting up tents for three riders of her four-person team out on the road Wednesday morning. Ghadyani and her teammates alternate who drives and who rides each day. She drew the lucky straw on the day when temperatures were expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index nearing 106 degrees.
She was among a number of crews who arrived early at Exchange Park, Waterloo’s official overnight RAGBRAI campground, to secure a shady spot for their campsite.
Michele Countryman and her 14-year-old son, Seth, found a spot to pitch their tents under some tall, lush shade trees.
“This park is gorgeous,” she said.
Neighboring campers Wendy and Conar Bullock, of Colorado, were pitching nine tents and a gazebo for their 10-member team, E-Rock. Iowa’s heat and humidity was a shock to the Coloradans.
“The first day was utterly brutal,” Conar said.
Across the park, Team Alpaca’s road crew was hauling tents, chairs and huge totes for their 30-member crew from St. Louis.
“The riders are really appreciative,” said Dashawn Thagard. “They inspire me to set up even faster so when they get here they can just sit and relax.”
Just before 11 a.m., Sandy Leiferman, of Panora, was one of the first riders to trickle into downtown Waterloo. She left Iowa Falls early “trying to beat the heat.” She arrived to overcast skies and a light breeze in Waterloo, and right away treated herself with an ice cream cone.
She and her husband planned to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary with a dinner downtown, she said.
Bicycles were lined up outside SingleSpeed Brewery, their owners inside cracking open cold ones. Several streets downtown were closed to traffic and lined with food and beverage vendors.
More than 15,000 riders were expected to enjoy the festivities planned in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday night.
RAGBRAI rolls in
As they finally got downtown early Wednesday evening, RAGBRAI riders were welcomed by new curved bicycle sculptures on Commercial Street outside of SingleSpeed Brewery to indicate the end of that day’s hot, humid, 67-mile ride.
The sculptures were built from bicycle parts by Victoria Reed of Maynard, a Cedar Falls native and 2010 arts graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. After the ride, they’ll be permanently installed on the city’s recreational trails.
Officials expected nearly 17,000 riders, based on day passes sold by RAGBRAI, to check out Wednesday evening’s numerous merchandise and food vendors, info booths, activities like pedal cart riding and human foosball at the Dek Hockey rink, and the live music as the evening cooled.
“Everything’s been smooth, as we suspected, so it’s all good,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo and Waterloo RAGBRAI.
There were also no hiccups when a team from the Des Moines Register, the longtime sponsor of the ride, ate its way to yet another victory in the annual RAGBRAI pie-eating contest Wednesday evening, held between bands at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.
The seven slices of strawberry rhubarb from Try Pie with a crumble crust were too much for the NPR news team, or Team No Pie Refused, to stomach.
“Our winning streak continues!” crowed Register columnist Courtney Crowder after her team’s win. “But good job to them.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson welcomed riders to Waterloo from Washington, D.C., via Twitter on Wednesday.
“I wish I could be there in person, but we’re there in spirit,” she said. “I hope everyone has a great time and enjoys all Waterloo has to offer.”
Welcome to Waterloo, RAGBRAI! #RAGBRAI2021 @RAGBRAI_IOWA pic.twitter.com/dQ07T3csWT— Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) July 28, 2021
Navy on land
Downtown museums beckoned riders into their air conditioning with promises of $5 admission and a free sticker at the Dan Gable Museum, and half-priced admission and 20% off at the gift store at the Grout Museum. The Grout was selling commemorative 19th Amendment bike jerseys they had made up for 2020, when RAGBRAI was initially supposed to come through.
The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum welcomed riders from two teams of active and retired military personnel, Team Navy and Team USS Iowa.
Mayor Quentin Hart thanked the sailors and veterans for their service, saying it was “such an honor. And, yes, we have a little bike ride today.”
The groups toured the museum and took photos beside the Lone Sailor statue.
“That’s a really big deal, because those are usually only on military bases, so we’re really proud in Waterloo to have the Lone Sailor here,” said Kelly Sullivan. She also showed off a replica of the USS Juneau, the ship her grandfather, Albert, and his four brothers were on when it was sank by a Japanese torpedo during World War II.
She and Team Navy leader Rudy Laco from Dallas passed out 75th anniversary USS Juneau bike jerseys to the USS Iowa riders.
Laco, a retired destroyer captain, said it was his seventh year on the ride. He started to keep his fitness up.
“The story behind it is my best friend in the Navy, this was his bucket list item,” he said. “But he still hasn’t ridden RAGBRAI.”
He said the two teams, who are riding and camping together, took off early Wednesday to beat the heat.
“The best thing about it is the Iowa friendly,” Laco said of the ride. “I fell in love with the people. ... And it’s kind of like a (Navy) family reunion once a year.”
Jacob Stephenson of Farnhamville, a logistics specialist on the USS Iowa, said it was his first RAGBRAI, and he was “feeling it. Thighs are a bit tight.”
The heat hasn’t been too bad, he said, thought he said the roadways “feel a lot worse on a bike than they do in a car.” And the RAGBRAI veterans on the team weren’t cutting him any slack, either.
“A lot of them are pretty fast,” he said. “I try to keep up for about 10, 15 miles, but after that I’m like, ‘You guys go on, I’ll be back here.’”
Adapting to RAGBRAI
Around 54 riders with the Adaptive Sports Team also took off early on Wednesday to beat the heat, and by 5 p.m. were settled inside the air conditioned Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Adaptive Sports provides athletic opportunities to physically challenged individuals.
Longtime riders with team, which was down from 73 riders in 2019, said RAGBRAI numbers overall seemed lower this year.
“Used to be you couldn’t ride through towns — you’d have to get off your bike and walk,” said Natasha Krier of Des Moines, on her fourth ride. She missed seeing crowds of riders as well as several vendors missing this year. “But it’s actually a little bit safer; you have a little bit more room to move around on the road.”
The prevailing theories on the drop in riders included the longtime RAGBRAI director leaving to start a competing cross-Iowa ride, the COVID-19 pandemic, injuries as a result of interrupted training schedules, and people having trickier financial situations.
A bonus to having fewer riders? The portable toilets are cleaner, Krier said.
“It’s been so great to reconnect with people. I mean, I have missed everybody,” she said.
Joe Laslo of Kelly, near Ames, has done “22 or 23” RAGBRAIs, including the third or fourth ride decades ago. He was piloting a tandem bicycle along with a blind rider. He also noticed the ride wasn’t “wall-to-wall people” like in years past, but likes the new ride director, Dieter Drake.
“It seems to be going very well. Everything’s very well organized,” he said.
Many riders on the team, due to their varying disabilities, ride adaptive road cycles, like tandem bikes that fit two people, recumbent bikes that allow riders to sit or even lay down, e-bikes and bikes equipped with hand cycles.
“This year has been incredible,” said Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, based in Ames. “This is probably the nicest facility we’ve ever had.”
Eric Erickson of Estherville, on his first ride, said a friend told him about Adaptive Sports and he decided to try out RAGBRAI as a result.
“I’m loving it,” he said. “It’s good to have a support team. It can get pretty brutal out there.”