WATCH NOW: Putting on the green: St. Patrick's Lunch to raise funds for Russell and Snowden houses

“We accepted a $60,000 bid for both houses. Some wood has already been replaced, patched and painted. Only about one-fourth of the work has been done. We have a long way to go and a lot of funds that need to be raised. In a good year, if we can have all of our events, we’ll raise about $12,000,” Puhl explained.

The Rensselaer Russell House, known for its Italianate Victorian architecture, was built in 1861 and is the one of the oldest homes in Black Hawk County. A matching grant from Black Hawk Gaming Association and $17,000 drawn from their own funds paid to replace the wrap-around porch on the Russell House, Puhl said. Landscaping has been updated, too.

The Snowden House was completed in 1881 for the William Snowden family. It became part of the Grout Museum District in 1997 and is the setting for wedding and anniversary receptions and private and civic gatherings. In recent years, the Friends have purchased two new stoves, dishwasher and state-of-the-art refrigerator.

Enhancements such as a stained glass window, decorative urns, limestone benches, shrubs and a new concrete entrance driveway and sidewalk were made possible by donors, including the Margery Herrick family.

Both homes are on the National Register of Historic Places.