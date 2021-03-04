WATCH NOW: Putting on the green: St. Patrick's Lunch to raise funds for Russell and Snowden houses

WATERLOO – A classic Reuben sandwich and French fries is the menu for a St. Patrick’s Lunch with proceeds going to Friends of the Grout Historic Houses.
The to-go meal will be available from noon to 6 p.m. March 13 and 20, prepared by Jameson’s Public House. Cost is $15 per lunch; orders must be made in advance. Friends members will be at the restaurant at 310 E. Fourth St., delivering pre-ordered lunches to vehicles at the curb, along with a gift bag. Orders can be placed at gmdistric.org/Lunch2021, or at 234-6357.
The group raises money for repairs, renovation and maintenance for the historic Rensselaer Russell and Snowden houses.
Typically, the Friends host a St. Patrick’s Champagne Brunch attended by about 100 people. The brunch originally began by the Snowden House board in 2000 and continued when the Snowden and Russell house boards merged in 2014.
“The brunch was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. We had to cancel several of our events, including the garden tour, the Tour of Classic Homes and a Christmas event. The 2020 pandemic shot a big hole through our fundraising efforts,” said Luanne Puhl, who is president of the Friends organization. A rummage sale in July raised about $6,000.
Funds are being earmarked for ongoing exterior painting of extensive wood trim on both historic houses — dubbed “The Paint Project.”
“We accepted a $60,000 bid for both houses. Some wood has already been replaced, patched and painted. Only about one-fourth of the work has been done. We have a long way to go and a lot of funds that need to be raised. In a good year, if we can have all of our events, we’ll raise about $12,000,” Puhl explained.
The Rensselaer Russell House, known for its Italianate Victorian architecture, was built in 1861 and is the one of the oldest homes in Black Hawk County. A matching grant from Black Hawk Gaming Association and $17,000 drawn from their own funds paid to replace the wrap-around porch on the Russell House, Puhl said. Landscaping has been updated, too.
The Snowden House was completed in 1881 for the William Snowden family. It became part of the Grout Museum District in 1997 and is the setting for wedding and anniversary receptions and private and civic gatherings. In recent years, the Friends have purchased two new stoves, dishwasher and state-of-the-art refrigerator.
Enhancements such as a stained glass window, decorative urns, limestone benches, shrubs and a new concrete entrance driveway and sidewalk were made possible by donors, including the Margery Herrick family.
Both homes are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Anyone interested in joining the Friends group can contact the Grout Museum at 234-6357.