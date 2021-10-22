 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pupk-in patch: Have happy Howl-oween with these furry faces waiting to be picked

This is the 13th Halloween that The Courier is showcasing dogs available for adoption at Cedar Bend Humane Society. Every year, a Courier photo shoot captures the faces and personalities of sweet pup-kins waiting to be picked.

This year, there’s a pterodactyl, a couple of pumpkins, a hot dog, a Minnie Mouse, a monkey, a devil and a wide retriever ready to win hearts. At this week’s photo shoot, CBHS staff wrangled the excited canines into costumes, bribing them with treats and squeaky toys. Cats, in their new multi-level shelters, observed the goings-on with curiosity and undisguised disdain.

For more information or to adopt any of the dogs featured here, or other dogs at the shelter, contact CBHS at 232-6887 or visit www.cedarbendhumane.org. Visitors are by appointment only.

Hercules

Is that a Pterodactyl? No, it's Hercules, a 6-year-old male Pit Bull mix and the longest resident at CBHS. He's got a heart of gold, loves belly rubs and any toy that squeaks. He's a strong,sweet and smart boy who would love someone to continue working with him on manners and leash training. 
Tera

Call it pup-kin love. Tera is a one-year-old female Pit Bull mix, sweet as pie with lots of love to give. She's got a bouncy personality and needs lots of exercise and attention. She'd love meeting any future doggie siblings and would like older kids who can keep up with her!
Artemis

Artemis isn't monkeying around about wanting her furever home! The three-year-old female Pit Bull mix is a happy girl who loves to run around and play with squeaky toys. She listens well but is still trying to understand her size. She'd love older kids or an adult home. 
Tater Tot

Tater Tot has a big heart in a tiny package. The one-year-old male Basset Hound/Pit Bull mix us a happy, adorable dude who needs a home of his own as the only pet. But this Tater 'mashes' will with human friends.
Mariah

Mariah, 7, is a beautiful female American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She's sweet and smart -- and certainly not bashful. She'll sit for treats and lets everyone know that she's in the room with her singing voice. She'll do best in a home with older siblings because she loves being the center of attention.
Gunner

What a handsome wide retriever. Gunner is a two-year-old male Labrador Retriever mix -- happy go-lucky doggo who enjoys tasty bones, treats, long walks, good exercise and tough toys. Gunner is a very gentle and loving boy who would make the perfect addition to any home.
Karmu

Karmu is a big ball of fluff with a happy personality. The 3-year-old female Alaskan Malamute/Siberian Husky mix loves treats, is happiest around people and wants to be a lap-sitter. She's bouncy and just learning her size. She'll do best with adults or a family with older kids and a family that understands the challenges with these breeds.  

Artemis mostly dodges the monkey costume that Cedar Bend Humane Society staff tried to put on his head as one of the Courier's 13th annual 2021 Halloween Dogs available to adopt at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
