WATCH NOW: Pupk-in patch: Have happy Howl-oween with these furry faces waiting to be picked

This is the 13th Halloween that The Courier is showcasing dogs available for adoption at Cedar Bend Humane Society. Every year, a Courier photo shoot captures the faces and personalities of sweet pup-kins waiting to be picked.

This year, there’s a pterodactyl, a couple of pumpkins, a hot dog, a Minnie Mouse, a monkey, a devil and a wide retriever ready to win hearts. At this week’s photo shoot, CBHS staff wrangled the excited canines into costumes, bribing them with treats and squeaky toys. Cats, in their new multi-level shelters, observed the goings-on with curiosity and undisguised disdain.

For more information or to adopt any of the dogs featured here, or other dogs at the shelter, contact CBHS at 232-6887 or visit www.cedarbendhumane.org. Visitors are by appointment only.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.