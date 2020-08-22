WATCH NOW: Protest draws crowd to Waterloo post office Saturday

"I am hearing from seniors every day how worried they are that this is going to impact them," said Logun Buckley, an organizer with the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans. "It is no coincidence that one of our sorting machines has been removed."

Kimberly Karol, president of the Postal Service Workers Union in Waterloo, appeared on several national news networks last week talking about the removal of sorting equipment from the Waterloo post office. She was later interviewed by The Courier.

After publication of that story, The Courier received a statement from Dawn Cook, the consumer and industry contact manager for the postal service's Hawkeye District, acknowledging removal of a delivery bar code system machine from the office.

"We have new technology which increases the level of sortation and capacity on our letter machines, but this requires floor space," Cook said in the statement. "Moving out some older, low tech machines to make room for this new tech is the smart thing to do.

"And all of this actually increases our capacity to handle both letters and the growth in parcels," she added. "We currently run at 40 percent of our overall capacity. These changes will put us at 30 percent capacity with plenty of room to handle short-term fluctuations."