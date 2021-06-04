WATCH NOW: Propane truck catches fire outside Waterloo bowling alley

WATERLOO -- Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in Waterloo after a propane truck caught fire Thursday morning behind Cadillac Lanes.
Crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to find the truck fully engulfed. No injuries were reported, and there appears to be no damage to the bowling alley.
This story will be updated.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
