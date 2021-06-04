 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Propane truck catches fire outside Waterloo bowling alley
WATCH NOW: Propane truck catches fire outside Waterloo bowling alley

WATERLOO -- Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in Waterloo after a propane truck caught fire Thursday morning behind Cadillac Lanes.

Crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to find the truck fully engulfed. No injuries were reported, and there appears to be no damage to the bowling alley.

This story will be updated.

Propane truck fire 1

Waterloo firefighters battle a propane truck fire behind Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo on Friday, June 4, 2021.
