WATCH NOW: Profoundly deaf child hears words, sounds via cochlear implants

Kimberly was five and had just started kindergarten in the Congo when she became ill and was diagnosed with meningitis. “Her father told me that they sat for days in the emergency room and at the hospital with her. She was in a coma, and when she woke up, she could no longer hear. She stopped talking, too,” Bird explained.

Deafness is the most common after-effect of meningitis, according to the National Deaf Children’s Society. Meningitis is caused by a virus, bacterial or fungal infection. Approximately one in 10 children who have meningitis develop sensorineural hearing loss and become permanently deaf because of the illness.

Audiologists tested Kimberly’s hearing, and her deafness was so profound that she was unable to detect sound at all. If a child loses hearing after meningitis, the Meningitis Research Foundation says, there is risk of excess bone growth or ossification in the cochlea within weeks of the illness. The cochlea is the hearing part of the inner ear connected to the auditory nerve. Ossification can make it difficult to surgically insert electrodes into the cochlea for cochlear impacts.

In the meantime, the Nsakala family immigrated to the United States in 2019 and settled in Waterloo. Both Cathy and Moise work at Tyson Foods.