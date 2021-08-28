WATCH NOW: Pridefest returns to Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s annual celebration of inclusion and diversity returned this weekend after a one-year hiatus.

The two-day Cedar Valley Pridefest entertained thousands who came to downtown Waterloo to show their support of the LGBTQ community.

About a dozen musical artists graced the main stage on Fourth Street, with OneUp Duo headlining Friday and Toxic by Garek on Saturday.

Vendors along the streets offered a variety of LGBTQ attire, selling rainbow colored clothing and accessories. Many attendees could be seen wearing Gay Pride or gender specific flags draped over their shoulders like capes.

Drag artists jumped on the stage throughout the weekend, dancing and receiving tips from adoring fans.

Many local businesses set up tents to offer information on health care and churches. The Educational Series held in Speakers Alley offered sessions on homosexuality and the Bible, public health and an update on LGBTQ legislative issues.

