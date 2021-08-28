WATCH NOW: Pridefest returns to Cedar Valley

Andrea Knight Michaels performs Saturday during the Drag Show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo.
The Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
The crowd cheers during the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
The Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Whit and Erica performs at Cedar Valley Pridefest.
Gina Te Michaels performs during the drag show.
JV Monroe performs during the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
An attendee wears a rainbow flag as a cape at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Attendees browse the vendors at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
The crowd watches the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
David Hays, a Cedar Valley LGBTQ activist, presents "Out in the Cedar Valley" in Speakers Alley at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Suzy Plays Guitar performs at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
The Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
The Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s annual celebration of inclusion and diversity returned this weekend after a one-year hiatus.
The two-day Cedar Valley Pridefest entertained thousands who came to downtown Waterloo to show their support of the LGBTQ community.
About a dozen musical artists graced the main stage on Fourth Street, with OneUp Duo headlining Friday and Toxic by Garek on Saturday.
Vendors along the streets offered a variety of LGBTQ attire, selling rainbow colored clothing and accessories. Many attendees could be seen wearing Gay Pride or gender specific flags draped over their shoulders like capes.
Clips from the Cedar Valley Pridefest Drag Show.
Chris Zoeller
Drag artists jumped on the stage throughout the weekend, dancing and receiving tips from adoring fans.
Many local businesses set up tents to offer information on health care and churches. The Educational Series held in Speakers Alley offered sessions on homosexuality and the Bible, public health and an update on LGBTQ legislative issues.
Photos: Cedar Valley Pridefest 2019
082319kw-pridefest-02
Syilehst Fox, left, and Bryonne Briscoe cheer as Boy Band Review takes the stage at Cedar Valley Pridefest.
Kelly Wenzel
082319kw-pridefest-03
Boy Band Review plays during Cedar Valley Pridefest on Friday night.
Kelly Wenzel
082319kw-pridefest-04
The Drag Show and DJ Dance Break takes to the Main Stage during Cedar Valley Pridefest on Friday night.
Kelly Wenzel
082319kw-pridefest-05
Boy Band Review performs during Cedar Valley Pridefest on Friday night.
Kelly Wenzel
082319kw-pridefest-01
Tiffany Duncan dances with Olivia Thiltgen, 5, as Boy Band Review plays at the Cedar Valley Pridefest on Friday night.
Kelly Wenzel
