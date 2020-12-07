WATCH NOW: Poinsettia power: Bright blooms are still going to churches, homes for the holidays

WATERLOO – The holiday season is in full bloom at Petersen & Tietz Greenhouses.
Merry and bright poinsettias in reds from crimson to Christmas, clotted cream to snow white, lipstick pink and novelty “glitter” plants fill florist benches in the garden center at 2275 Independence Ave. While hundreds of these living symbols of yuletide spirit have gone home for the holidays with shoppers, the COVID-19 pandemic is a Grinch.
Petersen & Tietz is the area’s largest poinsettia grower, selling plants to the public, churches, retailers and other floral shops throughout the Cedar Valley. Heidi Tietz De Silva, general manager, said they have grown thousands of poinsettias this year, but it’s still fewer than in Christmases past.
It’s a lesson growers learned from dismal Easter lily sales, which dropped substantially when houses of worship closed their doors earlier in the spring because of coronavirus.
“It doesn’t seem quite as bad as Easter, but almost everybody I’ve talked to is growing less than last year,” said De Silva. In 2018, P&T grew more than 5,000 poinsettias from cuttings and at least 2,000 plants were delivered to area churches, according to a Courier article.
Churches typically reserve poinsettias for Christmas Eve candle services, cantatas, sermons and other church events. Plants often are purchased by congregation members in memory of loved ones and displayed in the church, then taken home after services or delivered to homebound parishioners.
Many churches have already reserved plants, but some church leaders remain undecided about if, when and how many to order, De Silva explained. “I’ve personally tried to call every church we’ve done business with. For me, it’s the anxiety of the ones saying ‘I don’t know if we’ll have services or not,’ or if they’re doing virtual services and do they want to decorate. We want to be able to fill last-minute orders, but we also don’t want a lot of surplus.”
Deliveries typically begin during the first week of December, but the majority of poinsettias are delivered to churches the weekend before Christmas.
Red remains the most requested color, followed by white. Some churches want to match liturgical colors, while others chose a single color or a 50-50 split.
The greenhouse is open to the public for walk-in customers, orders, curbside service and delivery with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
De Silva’s late father, Ted Tietz, began growing and selling poinsettias about 60 years ago. He developed “Ted’s Red,” a vibrant red poinsettia that has been patented and is grown at the greenhouse.
Other poinsettias are grown from patented rooted cuttings ordered through brokers. Cuttings are potted in July and cared for in a labor-intensive process that includes pinching and fertilizing. Varietal improvements allow the photoperiodic plants to develop bract, or leaf color, under natural season conditions.
Petersen & Tietz has 12 varieties, including “Superba New Glitter,” a red-to-white novelty pattern with showy bracts, and two new whites, “Frozen” and “Alaska,” one of the purest white and tallest poinsettias available.
Native to Mexico, “Flores de Noche Buena” or “Flowers of the Holy Night,” are called poinsettias after Joel Roberts Poinsett, a botanist and the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, who introduced them in the United States.
