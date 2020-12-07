WATCH NOW: Poinsettia power: Bright blooms are still going to churches, homes for the holidays

Many churches have already reserved plants, but some church leaders remain undecided about if, when and how many to order, De Silva explained. “I’ve personally tried to call every church we’ve done business with. For me, it’s the anxiety of the ones saying ‘I don’t know if we’ll have services or not,’ or if they’re doing virtual services and do they want to decorate. We want to be able to fill last-minute orders, but we also don’t want a lot of surplus.”

Deliveries typically begin during the first week of December, but the majority of poinsettias are delivered to churches the weekend before Christmas.

Red remains the most requested color, followed by white. Some churches want to match liturgical colors, while others chose a single color or a 50-50 split.

The greenhouse is open to the public for walk-in customers, orders, curbside service and delivery with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

De Silva’s late father, Ted Tietz, began growing and selling poinsettias about 60 years ago. He developed “Ted’s Red,” a vibrant red poinsettia that has been patented and is grown at the greenhouse.