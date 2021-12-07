WATCH NOW: Poignant comedy 'Christmas in Babylon' to raise funds for Music Hill Studios

WATERLOO — The best Christmas plays are ultimately about forgiveness, acceptance and love.

These emotions are at the heart of playwright James DeVito’s poignant comedy “Christmas in Babylon,” a two-act play that explores the meaning of family. The Iowa premiere opens Friday at 7 p.m. at Music Hill Studios, 1509 Rainbow Drive.

Performances include 7 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 17 and 18. Tickets are $10, available at musichillstudios.com, or at the door. Seating is limited.

DeVito’s two-act play centers around two Long Islanders who must come to terms with their past and forgive each other.

“It’s a well-crafted script – I love the script – and there’s a double-reveal at the end, a mystery writing trope that is pulled off at the end that I love,” said Grant Tracey, veteran performer and author who is directing the production.

Veteran local actor Joe Frenna is cast as Terry McShane, an average blue-collar mechanic, married with a daughter, trying to get through middle-aged life one day at a time. Then he learns that he has a grown daughter from a relationship that ended badly 25 years earlier. Now he must confront and reconcile his past as his family tries to survive the holidays.

“How’s that for a Christmas gift?” Frenna is a native of Babylon, N.Y., which also is the playwright’s hometown. Although he has never met DeVito, the actor immediately connected with the character.

“Long Islanders are a culture unto themselves. We’re loud, belligerent, sarcastic and aggressive conversationalists who like to argue and fight about everything,” Frenna explained.

Frenna’s real-life wife, Ann, plays his on-stage wife, Denise.

“We’re having a lot of fun with that. We’ve been married for years, so we just slide into our performances every rehearsal. She gets to yell at me a lot, but there are some touching, loving moments, too.”

Tracy said Frenna is “the perfect actor to play this part. I just can’t see anybody else in the Cedar Valley playing this guy, and he’s a real Long Islander, so he can slide into the vibe so easily.”

Frenna described Terry as “a hard part of play if you don’t get the culture. You fight but never to hurt someone. You’re not trying to diminish someone, just get your ideas across and be listened to. It’s a different style of fighting. There’s a lot of love in the process.”

He’s not alone in his intensity. “That’s where the humor comes from too, as the characters explore their foibles.”

Other cast members are Natalie Lawrence as Abby McShane, Terry and Ann’s daughter; Kim Groninga as Kathleen, Terry’s ex-fiancee, who has a booming self-help empire; and Shelby Davis as Kelly O’Rourke, Terry and Kathleen’s daughter.

Proceeds from the production will benefit Music Hill Studios, a music school for students of all ages.

