WATCH NOW: 'Playful Investigations' highlights illustrator Kate Brennan Hall at Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS – There is a sense of immediacy, whimsy and accessibility in Kate Brennan Hall’s “Playful Investigations” exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
No image is framed, matted or behind glass. They look as if they’ve been plucked fresh from the illustrator’s drawing table. Each illustration dangles from magnetic tabs on creamy white gallery walls, reminiscent of how we hang a favorite image or clipping on a bulletin board.
Viewers can be as close as the end of their noses to lush flower bouquets, plays on pattern and color, collages, pithy thoughts and affectionate portraits of friends, including dogs and a cozy cat so detailed that the fur looks real.
“For 100 consecutive days, I created a new piece of art and posted it on Instagram every day,” said Hall. “I have a small following on social media – they’re a hardy bunch – and staff at the Hearst were following my eclectic daily posts, too. Apparently they were a topic of discussion, and I was invited to exhibit the art.”
The show was originally set for 2020, but COVID hit the pause button at the Hearst Center and it was moved forward to 2021. “Now here we are. So, these illustrations reflect my eclectic view of life, the music I listen to, the books I read, portraits of people in my life. I like painting people. As a child I was drawn to drawing people. I want to try to capture the spirit of each person in my paintings,” she said.
Hearst Curator Emily Drennan said, “It seems like a really casual exhibit, but it supposed to be a ‘playful investigation’ that elevates the ordinary and explores everyday ideas. It’s fun and engaging. In her portraits, you can see Kate’s sense of caring and kindness.”
The show is on view through May 16 at the Hearst, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
Hall chose the title because the work was done outside her “day job” as a commercial illustrator, artist and printmaker. She also designs and hand-prints kitchen towels and other homegoods, cards and prints that she sells across the country in shops and galleries and through her online shop.
“You could say I’m my own ‘manufacturer’ which includes all aspects of a small business. I wear many hats.”
Some of Hall’s patterns were published in the April Uppercase Magazine’s Surface Pattern Design Guide. She also designed the 2021 Sturgis Falls Celebration theme, “Visions of Summer.”
Hall graduated from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and has worked with such clients as Target, Mastercard, Blue Cross Blue Shield, American Airlines and Doubleday, among many others. A graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo, she recalled having her work in a local high school art show and being inspired by Cedar Falls illustrator Gary Kelley’s work.
“I interviewed him for the school paper, and I didn’t actually know there was a profession called being an illustrator. I was trying to decide whether to pursue nursing, but I thought, ‘this illustration career sounds interesting.’ Gary looked at my portfolio, and I asked him to tell me if I had the talent to be an illustrator. He said, ‘Yes, you do, but it takes hard work,’” she recalled.
About that time, she won Seventeen magazine’s illustration contest and was published in the magazine. That motivated her to study commercial art at Hawkeye Community College, intern at Hellman Associates and later, attend art school.
“I headed to Minneapolis and six months after entering MCAD, they closed down the illustration department,” Hall, said, laughing. “I made the best of it studying painting, drawing, graphic design, design focused on printmaking and illustration and supported myself as a freelance illustrator.”
After graduation, she built up a national clientele and spent some time working at newspapers, including the Baltimore Sun and Hartford (Conn.) Courant. Her work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and Europe.
With this exhibit, Hall is realizing “a secret dream of mine” – that is to share gallery space with her daughter, Martha Marie Hall. A Luther College (Decorah) graduate, Martha Hall is an illustrator, printmaker, writer and designer based in New York City. The exhibit includes several of her illustrations and a digital installation.