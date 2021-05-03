WATCH NOW: 'Playful Investigations' highlights illustrator Kate Brennan Hall at Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS – There is a sense of immediacy, whimsy and accessibility in Kate Brennan Hall’s “Playful Investigations” exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

No image is framed, matted or behind glass. They look as if they’ve been plucked fresh from the illustrator’s drawing table. Each illustration dangles from magnetic tabs on creamy white gallery walls, reminiscent of how we hang a favorite image or clipping on a bulletin board.

Viewers can be as close as the end of their noses to lush flower bouquets, plays on pattern and color, collages, pithy thoughts and affectionate portraits of friends, including dogs and a cozy cat so detailed that the fur looks real.

“For 100 consecutive days, I created a new piece of art and posted it on Instagram every day,” said Hall. “I have a small following on social media – they’re a hardy bunch – and staff at the Hearst were following my eclectic daily posts, too. Apparently they were a topic of discussion, and I was invited to exhibit the art.”