WATCH NOW: Plateau may be starting, but hospital officials remain cautious

WATERLOO — Hospitals officials cautiously said they might be seeing the beginning of a plateau in new coronavirus cases in Black Hawk County.
The news came Monday as officials announced the county has reached 1,546 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 75 are hospitalized.
There were three new deaths since Sunday, bringing the total to 18. In all, 519 people have recovered, according to Monday’s numbers.
“We are encouraged that some of our internal modeling suggests that maybe we are hitting a plateau, but we certainly can’t rest on that,” said Dr. Daniel Glascock, chief medical officer of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He said admissions and overall volume at the hospital have remained static over several weeks.
“We have been continuing working with our surge plan, but we have seen somewhat of a flattening of our inpatients at this time,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne.
This despite the fact there are currently two outbreaks at long-term care facilities — Harmony House and Friendship Village — and five facilities are being monitored.
“I’m encouraged that we have not seen a huge number of inpatients from these facilities, but I’m always nervous that just one episode, one facility, will be the tsunami that really takes us over the top,” Sojka said.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but hopefully headed in the right direction,” said Dr. Sharon Duclos, co-director at Peoples Community Health Clinic.
If the cases are reaching a plateau, it wasn’t clear how long it lasts until they begin to show significant drops, hospital officials said.
“We are only plateuing because of all the things were are doing, all the social distancing. If we had not been doing this, we would still be going up, we would still be exponentially growing. The plateau could last weeks, it could last months, we simply don’t know the answer to the question,” Glascock said.
Glascock said UnityPoint has started using temporary tents set up outside its emergency department as a follow-up clinic for people who had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will be able to monitor blood oxygen levels and assess for whether or not further care is needed,” Glascock said.
The tents were originally used as part of the emergency department and testing for incoming patients.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said county officials met with operators of the Tyson Fresh Meats facility Friday to discuss progress in efforts to make the plant safe.
Coronavirus myths, WHO responds
041620-cv19-myths-16
040320-cv19-myths-12
040320-cv19-myths-14
040320-cv19-myths-15
032420-cv19-myths-1
032420-cv19-myths-2
032420-cv19-myths-3
032420-cv19-myths-4
032420-cv19-myths-5
032420-cv19-myths-6
032420-cv19-myths-7
032420-cv19-myths-8
032420-cv19-myths-9
032420-cv19-myths-10
032420-cv19-myths-11
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.