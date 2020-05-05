WATCH NOW: Plateau may be starting, but hospital officials remain cautious

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Hospitals officials cautiously said they might be seeing the beginning of a plateau in new coronavirus cases in Black Hawk County.

The news came Monday as officials announced the county has reached 1,546 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 75 are hospitalized.

There were three new deaths since Sunday, bringing the total to 18. In all, 519 people have recovered, according to Monday’s numbers.

“We are encouraged that some of our internal modeling suggests that maybe we are hitting a plateau, but we certainly can’t rest on that,” said Dr. Daniel Glascock, chief medical officer of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He said admissions and overall volume at the hospital have remained static over several weeks.

“We have been continuing working with our surge plan, but we have seen somewhat of a flattening of our inpatients at this time,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne.

This despite the fact there are currently two outbreaks at long-term care facilities — Harmony House and Friendship Village — and five facilities are being monitored.