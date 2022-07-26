WATCH NOW: Piano, violin duo's concert Sunday will raise funds to restore Hearst Center Steinway

The duo – Hilbert, a Waverly pianist, and Risse, a violinist from Sumner, have been performing together ever since. She is 63, and he is 21.

“We ended up doing some off-the-cuff music at my nephew’s wedding. We’d never played together before, but we connected really well,” said Hilbert, a nationally certified music teacher and composer. Since then, the musicians frequently have performed together at their respective churches and at venues throughout the Cedar Valley.

On Sunday, Hilbert and Risse will perform a Piano & Violin Concert at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., in Cedar Falls. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, but donations will be accepted to help fund repairs to the Hearst’s Steinway piano.

They will play arrangements of beloved hymns, folk tunes and classical style pieces, as well as original works composed by Hilbert.

When it comes to music, the generation gap between the musicians is narrow.

“I think it’s our similar backgrounds growing up and playing sacred music, and it helps that Jean is a really, really good player,” said Risse, a senior at Hillsdale College in Michigan. On school breaks and summer vacation, he enjoys sharing the stage with Hilbert.

“We play for fun, and we both enjoy the same kinds of music. I love the Beatles, he loves the Beatles. And he’s always happy to play my original songs. I describe my pieces as very flowing, meditative, lyrical and relaxing,” explained Hilbert. She also wrote a violin piece for Risse.

Her passion for music and composition began as a child. “I don’t come from a musical family at all. I was 4 or 5 and loved the piano in church. My mom had a metal chair in the kitchen that I drew piano keys on and used forks and spoons to ‘play.’ It was a little obnoxious,” Hilbert recalled, laughing. “But I got a piano when I was 7 and took lessons through high school.”

She majored in business at Hawkeye Community College and “did music on the side. I did a lot of Christian and contemporary Christian music.”

Hilbert began recording and performing her own songs in 1994. She was co-founder and pianist for Reflections, a Christian singing group from 2000 to 2011. In 2014, Hilbert took early retirement from a 30-year career in the mortgage banking industry to focus solely on her music.

The pianist has curated six solo piano albums featuring mainly original work, as well as arrangements of cover songs and a collection of hymns. She enjoys encouraging and collaborating with young musicians.

Risse is looking forward to accompanying Hilbert as she plays the Hearst’s grand piano. “I love the big piano and it’s always fun playing Jean’s music. She has an arrangement of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ that I really like, and one song I’ve grown to like is ‘Celebration’ with its syncopated rhythm,” the violinist said.

He describes performing with Jean as both “really cool” and “an honor.” Risse began asking to play violin in kindergarten. “I pestered my parents, but they thought it was a passing phase and didn’t want to invest in a violin,” he said.

Finally in the second grade, his parents said they’d purchase him a violin if he could find a teacher. He found his first teacher, Carol Limburg, through a woman at their church.

Risse will graduate next spring with a degree in economics and minor in math. Although he still studies violin with Melissa Knecht, he has never had the urge to become a professional musician. “It’s just a hobby for me, something I enjoy doing. I like playing hymns and sacred music.”

Hilbert said their performances are “fulfilling. Jacob is very driven, and he loves to play. That shows in his performances. You can tell he really feels the music. He has great tone, and we play off each other. We just click, which is great.”

The duo performed an online concert for the Hearst Center during the pandemic. Risse also recorded with Hilbert. The CD, featuring a medley of folk tunes, hymns and Hilbert’s original pieces for piano and violin, will be released Aug. 15. Copies of “Tranquility” will be available to purchase at the Hearst event. Hilbert’s original music can be found on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and more.

For more information on the Steinway fundraiser, visit the Hearst Center website at thehearst.org or call (319) 273-8641.