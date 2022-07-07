WATCH NOW: Paul Rider: A public-spirited man of many talents

Sixth in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

CEDAR FALLS — Scientist. Professor. Politician. Musician. Leader.

Over his lifetime, Paul Rider has worn many hats. He has played each role with steadfast and exceptional skill, building community along the way.

His contributions to the Cedar Valley have earned him a 2022 Eight Over 80 award. The news surprised and delighted him.

“I was thrilled,” Rider said. “I was sitting in my chair kind of nodding off and all of a sudden I got this wonderful phone call. I was very pleased. I feel very humbled. I thank The Courier for doing this and for making this possible. I feel very proud to be part of the Cedar Valley and what we’ve done here. Hopefully I’ve helped make it a better place than when I came here.”

Born and raised in Des Moines, Rider, 81, received degrees from Drake University and Iowa State University. In 1969, he received a doctorate in chemistry from Kansas State University and moved his family to Cedar Falls to teach at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

His upward trajectory at UNI was swift. Within four years, he was elected to serve a four-year term on the faculty senate. He was elected faculty chair for two one-year terms. During his first term as faculty chair, the faculty voted to approve collective bargaining, which was unique in Iowa’s public universities.

“He and I shared many experiences in faculty governance from fall 1973 forward for well over a decade. Thus, I am keenly aware of his leadership contributions to our university,” wrote Judith Harrington, one of more than a dozen Cedar Valley leaders who nominated Rider for the Eight Over 80 award. “ … Serving with Paul in governance meant I could rely on his unflappable assessment of any situation, always taking the high road no matter how daunting the challenge.”

Over 41 years at UNI, Rider would serve on more than two dozen UNI department, college and university committees, chairing many. He also served as assistant provost. In retirement, he continues to be an active member of the UNI Emeritus Association, serving on its advisory council.

Rider refers to his work at UNI as his “major career.” Alongside his work there came the rest. His many contributions include a stint on the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, two four-year terms on the Cedar Falls City Council and nine years as executive director of the Iowa Academy of Science.

And then there was his music.

“If I wouldn’t have been a scientist, I would have been a musician,” he said emphatically.

A self-taught musician who plays 20 instruments, Rider has been hooked on the Dixieland jazz sound since he was 11 years old.

His love of and talent for the music genre was the driving force behind the creation of the Cedar Basin Jazz Festival.

“I’m now the head of the Saints Dixieland Jazz Band. It’s been around since 1973. It started as a neighborhood band. In 1975, I heard from a neighbor that the band was playing down at the depot. So I took my trumpet, trombone and tuba down there.

“In 1976, we had the bicentennial and the band played in that. Then we played at Sturgis. In 1978, I thought we ought to put on an Iowa Dixieland festival. The whole purpose was to have a free festival where people could hear music by very good musicians. So we went out and raised money to pay for the musicians. We called for sponsors to support the cause. It ended up very successful.”

Today, he writes and records marches. A one-man band, he plays every instrument himself, using an audio mixer board to overlay the parts. He also performs with other Dixieland enthusiasts at local coffee shops.

“I’m fortunate to have a gift for music. It’s something I don’t take for granted,” Rider noted.

He also has a gift on the basketball court.

“I‘ve played basketball for the last 50 years over the noon hour. A bunch of guys get together, and we go at it for an hour. It’s a good spread of ages. I’ll be 82, and I can still shoot the ball. I have an uncanny knack for getting the ball in the hoop. It’s kind of almost a magical process.”

Rider’s contributions to his community cannot be understated, said Len Froyen, who also nominated him for the Eight Over 80 award.

“Paul Rider has distinguished himself as a public-spirited person,” Froyen wrote. “He is the embodiment of our core values and character traits. He has impeccable credentials as a citizen leader. He is a person who teaches what it means to be human and acts to make it so.”

Rider remains modest about his accomplishments and contributions.

“I find myself involved in a lot of things, doing what people need to do to stand up and be counted. I’m very pleased I was able to do so many things and enjoy them. I’ve had a really fun career and it’s been quite interesting.”