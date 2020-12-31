WATCH NOW: Pandemic changes

Retired pharmacist Dave Turner is a busy man. He volunteers three days a week at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. He helps out at the food pantry at his church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and the woodworker and his friends offer their skills to build projects like a work bench and interior shelving for the Waterloo Optimist Club and Salvation Army.
“Volunteering is important. The need does not diminish. We need to let people know we care. You have to be in touch and engaged with people, with humanity. It enriches our lives and drives us,” said Turner, who began volunteering at the food bank in 2015.
The retiree wants to feel like he’s making a difference. “I think we’re wired that way,” he explained.
A recent survey from the Corporation of National & Community Service ranks Iowa fourth among the 50 states for volunteerism. Kaye Englin, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, said Iowans’ desire to volunteer is strong.
“Iowans, in general, are engaged and active in their communities. They truly want their communities to grow and flourish, and they want to be involved, unselfishly giving of their time, and from that, they greatly benefit in so many ways. We’ve all found ourselves in a situation where we are volunteering and giving back, and we feel that we’ve received more than we gave. That feeling of caring and gratitude causes each of us to reflect on how much we have, and how much we have to give,” she said.
Approximately 42% of Iowans volunteer an average of 56 million hours per year. Their service is worth $1 billion, according to the CNCS survey. Each hour a volunteer contributes is valued at $27.20, said Independent Sector.
During COVID-19, organizations have had to find different ways to involve volunteers, said Lauren Fink, executive director at the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Falls.
“The focus has changed at this moment, but I don’t think that means long-term interest in volunteering has changed. Right now, people are concerned about responding to needs during this pandemic.”
A recent national study from Fidelity Charitable found 65% of volunteers reduced their hours or stopped volunteering because of the pandemic. Among those continuing to volunteer, two in three turned to remote or virtual opportunities compared with 81% who volunteered in person before the pandemic. Sixty-four percent of people surveyed weren’t sure how to find virtual or remote volunteer activities.
“How can I help?” is a familiar question for Barb Prather, executive director at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Last year, food bank volunteers logged 45,000 hours. Approximately 6.9 million meals were distributed in 2018-2019.
“A lot of things we do require volunteer assistance from stocking shelves to delivering products, helping out in the pantry and mobile pantry, packing backpacks with food for kids, elderly boxes – volunteers are integral to what the food bank does and how we get the food out to the people who need it,” said Prather.
Keeping volunteers, staff and clientele safe during the pandemic has been of paramount importance and has required making changes to the food bank operation, particularly the Cedar Valley Food Pantry and mobile pantry. Previously, clients could come in and choose what they wanted based on what was available. With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the food bank is once again providing 100% curbside service.
Volunteers are packing food boxes assembly-line fashion. Everyone must wear protection such as face masks, and group size is limited to 10 people. “The warehouse is big enough we can have 50 people in at once, but they are physically distanced and working in four or five small groups all over the place,” Prather said.
Turner has spent the last five years riding along with truck drivers for deliveries, off-loading pallets and filling many other needs. Although he reduced volunteering from five to three days a week at the food bank, he never considered quitting.
“I’ve never been concerned about my own health. Having been in the field of science, I understand immunology. I take precautions, and I was excited to hear about the vaccines. As a pharmacist, I’ve done vaccines for years,” Turner explained.
Even during the pandemic, Englin said, it’s been important for many Iowans to “continue to take time to volunteer, filling some space that could be filled with negative feelings, feeling sorry for ourselves and our country. Instead Iowans are giving back and feeling gratitude, and that’s good for mental health.”
Fink said organizations now have had time to think what skills volunteers could offer to accomplish tasks, and how to develop those positions and start the recruiting process.
Cedar Falls retiree Vicki Edelnant wanted to put her background as an educator to good use, so she volunteered through RSVP as a Reading Buddy for Waterloo Community Schools. Once a week, she sits at her computer, clicks a link to an online classroom at Becker Elementary School and helps first-graders polish their skills virtually.
“Little kids are still enthusiastic about learning and eager to read,” said Edelnant, who retired six years ago as director of Wartburg College Pathways Center in Waverly.
Edelnant, 70, has been a Reading Buddy for five years, and while she prefers working with children face-to-face, having the option for virtual volunteering has been rewarding. She’s involved in several other volunteer activities, too, because “it gives me structure. I like having a sense of purpose. I continue to look for places where I think my skills would be a good match.”
Like other organizations, Cedar Bend Humane Society has adapted its volunteer program. Before COVID-19, CBHS had more than 400 active volunteers walking dogs, socializing cats, cleaning kennels and a sundry list of other chores. The animal shelter shut down the volunteer program in late spring and reopened in June with a considerably smaller volunteer force, said Jessica Christensen, marketing and development director and interim volunteer coordinator.
“We used to have an open policy for volunteers to sign in and work when it fit their schedule. We reopened to scheduling volunteers for a specific day and time so we would could take charge of how many people were in the building for COVID safety reasons,” she explained.
Rescued animals still require the same level of care, so the CBHS staff is “picking up the slack,” she said. The center is closed again except by appointment because of the spike in COVID cases.
Presently there are about 300 people signed up for volunteer training in April. “Right now they’re in limbo, waiting to see what happens after the holidays,” Christensen said.
Nationally, Fidelity Charitable reports the good news that 73% of those surveyed plan to return to pre-pandemic volunteerism when it is safe to do so.
Jeremia Matz, board president for Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, thinks that percentage is on the low side. “They may not come back in 2021, but what this has exposed is the need in certain areas, and I actually think people will give and volunteer and be more active than in the past,” he said.
Matz, marketing and community involvement leader at Cedar Falls Scheels, has been a volunteer his entire life and currently serves on the boards for United Way and House of Hope and is involved with such nonprofit organizations as Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley and Exceptional Persons Inc.
“Being involved is addictive – in a good way. I get more out of it than I give, and I want to teach my kids how important it is to give back,” Matz said. “You have to figure out where you feel comfortable volunteering and where the opportunities are right now because of pandemic restrictions.”
When spring 2021 arrives, Fink said there will be “renewed direction from organizations and new opportunities to get involved. Organizations have found out they can be innovative and not be afraid to try new things. The Volunteer Center can help organizations understand how to leverage volunteers and skills they might have.
“Volunteers don’t share all the same interests, but all those interests combined makes the Cedar Valley a wonderful place to live,” Fink added.
Collection of photos from Dan Gable Museum Toy Drive drop off
Jim Miller and Becca Roper of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum dropped off more than a $1,000 of new toys and gift cards today at the Waterloo School District in Waterloo, Iowa. The museum's toy drive will benefit students in all 11 Waterloo elementary schools plus all eight of its pre-kindergarten locations.