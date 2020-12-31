WATCH NOW: Pandemic changes

“We used to have an open policy for volunteers to sign in and work when it fit their schedule. We reopened to scheduling volunteers for a specific day and time so we would could take charge of how many people were in the building for COVID safety reasons,” she explained.

Rescued animals still require the same level of care, so the CBHS staff is “picking up the slack,” she said. The center is closed again except by appointment because of the spike in COVID cases.

Presently there are about 300 people signed up for volunteer training in April. “Right now they’re in limbo, waiting to see what happens after the holidays,” Christensen said.

Nationally, Fidelity Charitable reports the good news that 73% of those surveyed plan to return to pre-pandemic volunteerism when it is safe to do so.

Jeremia Matz, board president for Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, thinks that percentage is on the low side. “They may not come back in 2021, but what this has exposed is the need in certain areas, and I actually think people will give and volunteer and be more active than in the past,” he said.