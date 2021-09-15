WATCH NOW: 'Our Town' on the boards at Waterloo Community Playhouse

Throughout, the story explores the meaning of life, love and death. “Each act is told in such a way that each has its own center,” said Holt. “Act Three is the most introspective of the three acts and shows us that it’s the little things that matter, and we take so much of our lives for granted.” As a character in the play reminds the audience, “People will never stop fearing death, and will always need reminders to cherish their lives.”

There are 22 cast members, a mix of veterans and newcomers. A talk-back with some cast members is planned after Sunday’s show. McRae and her co-star Jonathan Kuehner, as well as Joe Frenna, who plays Charles Webb, appeared in the Cedar Falls High School production of “Our Town” several years ago.

“I’ve read that that every time you see ‘Our Town’ at different points in your life, it becomes a different story, and it’s true,” McRae said. She believes the Wilder play will “hit closer to home for lots of people. We’ve gone through a year of not seeing anybody (because of COVID) and re-evaluating our lives, and what is really important to us. That makes it more poignant.”