WATCH NOW: 'Our Town' on the boards at Waterloo Community Playhouse

WATERLOO – Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Our Town” is near the top of the list of quintessential American plays. It was first on stage in 1938, but its themes still strike a chord in 21st century audiences, said Greg Holt.
Holt, artistic director for the Waterloo Community Playhouse, is directing “Our Town” on the Hope Martin Theatre stage. The run begins Friday and includes shows on Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 23-26.
“The play has been performed in community theaters and on stages all over the country and world for years, and through the years, it has held up so well. It connects with people across all ages and ethnic backgrounds because it speaks to our universal experiences as human beings and explores what matters most to us in our lives,” Holt explained.
“Our Town” is the story of life in a fictional New England village, exploring the childhood friendship of Emily Webb (Elizabeth McRae) and George Gibbs (Jonathan Kuehner), their romance as young adults and their marriage. The production tells their story in three acts and separated by short intermissions. A stage manager or narrator, played by Darrell White, guides the audience on their journey.
McRae describes Emily as “the most wholesome person I’ve ever played. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, and she has such a big heart.” Emily’s death in Act Three “is bittersweet, but it feels like a natural progression of the story,” she said.
Throughout, the story explores the meaning of life, love and death. “Each act is told in such a way that each has its own center,” said Holt. “Act Three is the most introspective of the three acts and shows us that it’s the little things that matter, and we take so much of our lives for granted.” As a character in the play reminds the audience, “People will never stop fearing death, and will always need reminders to cherish their lives.”
There are 22 cast members, a mix of veterans and newcomers. A talk-back with some cast members is planned after Sunday’s show. McRae and her co-star Jonathan Kuehner, as well as Joe Frenna, who plays Charles Webb, appeared in the Cedar Falls High School production of “Our Town” several years ago.
“I’ve read that that every time you see ‘Our Town’ at different points in your life, it becomes a different story, and it’s true,” McRae said. She believes the Wilder play will “hit closer to home for lots of people. We’ve gone through a year of not seeing anybody (because of COVID) and re-evaluating our lives, and what is really important to us. That makes it more poignant.”
The stage set is simple, and light and sound effects are part of the immersive experience. “We aren’t creating a realistic stage set. When the play first debuted, a bare stage was considered innovative at the time. It puts the emphasis on the characters and story and encourages the audience to use their imagination to fill in the setting. It’s very much a light show – heavy on the light cues. Mike Ingraham, our lighting designer, has designed some innovative effects,” Holt said.
Sounds – such as the patter of rain and a lonesome train whistle – and sound effects to mime actions – are also important to the storytelling and designed by Tony John.
Led by WCP Outreach Coordinator J’Kalein Madison, the WCP has been participating in the Big Read Program of “Our Town” through the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest. Individuals and book clubs have been engaged in reading the book and participating in discussions. Thornton Wilder’s nephew and literary executor, Tappan Wilder, will participate in a Zoom meeting with those involved in the reading project.