WATCH NOW: 'Operation Desert Storm' exhibit at Grout Museum looks back at Gulf War

WATERLOO – A three-dimensional tree silhouette, surrounded by a white picket fence, stands sentinel in the Grout Museum’s “Desert Storm: 30 Years Later.” Yellow ribbons attached to the tree pay tribute to Iowans who lost their lives during the first Gulf War.
Yellow ribbons became a symbol of support for the nearly 700,000 American troops who took part in Operation Desert Storm. Cedar Valley residents joined in the national gesture, wrapping yellow ribbons around tree trunks, dotting neighborhoods and businesses with bright yellow bows and pinning loops of yellow ribbon to jacket lapels and dresses. The heartfelt emblem was taken from a popular song released almost 20 years earlier, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.”
Six Iowans were among U.S. casualties that included 147 combat and 145 non-combat deaths, one missing in action, and nearly 467 wounded. More than 3,000 Iowans were part of the U.S.-led coalition force that expelled Saddam Hussein’s invading Iraqi forces from the nation of Kuwait. Hussein invaded Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990.
The Grout’s new exhibit encompasses portions of two levels in the museum and examines the conflict from its inception as Operation Desert Shield, in case Hussein invaded Saudi Arabia, and its transition to Operation Desert Storm on Jan. 15, 1991. It also explores the home front, victory and a hero’s welcome for returning troops, said Jenny Bowser, exhibit coordinator.
The exhibition is designed to help viewers understand what took place during the Gulf War and acknowledge the service of veterans from that conflict. It is open now through Aug. 7.
“Gulf War vets in the community helped us with the exhibit and providing artifacts for display. We used the theme of Desert Storm trading cards for the layout, which explores the events leading up to the war, the assets, the leadership and what it was like on the home front,” Bowser explained.
Popular and patriotic Desert Storm trading cards were sets featuring the people, such as President George H. W. Bush and commanding Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf Jr., weaponry and equipment from all sides of the conflict.
The Grout exhibit details “Instant Thunder” air attacks waged by U.S. and allied forces. The U.S. Department of Defense reported more than 18,000 air deployment missions, more than 116,000 combat air sorties and dropped 88,500 tons of bombs during a six-week period. The ground campaign that followed lasted 100 hours before Kuwait was liberated.
Newspaper clippings from The Courier and other news sources from that time dot the walls, providing historical context and commentary on all aspects of Desert Storm, including the deployment of Waterloo-based, 135-member Marine Reserve artillery unit (Delta Battery, 2nd Battalion 14th Marines). It was the first U.S. field artillery unit to enter Kuwait when the ground campaign began Feb. 24, 1991.
There are first-person oral histories from Iowans who served in the conflict. Artifacts displayed include a round for an M1 Abrams main battle tank, an anti-tank missile, gas mask and canister, military camouflage uniforms, fleece-lined flight jacket, a MOPP suit (specialized gear to protect troops in a chemical attack), camouflage air canopy, captured Iraqi helmet and camouflage sweater and a military-issue body bag, which troops ingeniously used as hammocks — because they were water- and sand-proof — for sleeping, Bowser said.
An oversized rolling pin recalls Operation M.A.S.H. — Mothers Against Saddam Hussein — in the Home Front display. The moms raised money to support U.S. troops. This portion of the exhibition also explores victory and the hero’s welcome for returning troops, said Bowser.