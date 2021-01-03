WATCH NOW: 'Operation Desert Storm' exhibit at Grout Museum looks back at Gulf War

The exhibition is designed to help viewers understand what took place during the Gulf War and acknowledge the service of veterans from that conflict. It is open now through Aug. 7.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Gulf War vets in the community helped us with the exhibit and providing artifacts for display. We used the theme of Desert Storm trading cards for the layout, which explores the events leading up to the war, the assets, the leadership and what it was like on the home front,” Bowser explained.

Popular and patriotic Desert Storm trading cards were sets featuring the people, such as President George H. W. Bush and commanding Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf Jr., weaponry and equipment from all sides of the conflict.

The Grout exhibit details “Instant Thunder” air attacks waged by U.S. and allied forces. The U.S. Department of Defense reported more than 18,000 air deployment missions, more than 116,000 combat air sorties and dropped 88,500 tons of bombs during a six-week period. The ground campaign that followed lasted 100 hours before Kuwait was liberated.