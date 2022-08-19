 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: One seriously injured in morning house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after Waterloo firefighters pulled him from a burning house Friday morning.

Details weren’t immediately available, but a passerby notified authorities of a house on fire at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m.

Several other people were inside the home and were able to escape.

The home had heavy fire damage inside and on the front porch area. Heat from the flames melted siding on a nearby house.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store.

Watch Now: Related Video

Foot still in a shoe found floating in Yellowstone park hot spring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News