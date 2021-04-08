 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: One person injured in Waterloo crash
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: One person injured in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO — One person was injured and a car caught fire in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

One person was injured, and a car caught fire in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, April 8, 2021. Details weren’t available but a passenger car and a sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Williston Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. The engine compartment of the car caught fire, and the SUV came to a rest on top of a fire hydrant.

Details weren’t available, but a passenger car and a sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Williston Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The engine compartment of the car caught fire, and the SUV came to a rest on top of a fire hydrant. All occupants were able to exit their vehicles, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took a man from the car to a nearby hospital.

