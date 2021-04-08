WATCH NOW: One person injured in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO — One person was injured and a car caught fire in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Details weren’t available, but a passenger car and a sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Williston Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The engine compartment of the car caught fire, and the SUV came to a rest on top of a fire hydrant. All occupants were able to exit their vehicles, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took a man from the car to a nearby hospital.