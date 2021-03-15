WATCH NOW: One injured in Monday morning shooting in Waterloo

Members of the Waterloo Police Department’s Tactical Team prepare to clear a house on West Third Street following a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
A dog from a home at 712 W. Park Ave., Waterloo, where a shooting occurred watch as police search the yard for evidence on Monday, March 15, 2021. Officials with Animal Control were called to handled the dogs so police could search the home.
Jeff Reinitz
One person was injured in a shooting at a home at 712 W. Park Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Waterloo police surround a home in the 700 block of W. Third Street following a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Members of the Waterloo Police Department’s Tactical Team prepare to clear a house on West Third Street following a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
A Waterloo Police Department crime scene officer digs through snow for evidence following a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Waterloo police surround a home in the 700 block of W. Third Street following a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Waterloo police surround a home in the 700 block of W. Third Street following a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A dog from a home at 712 W. Park Ave., Waterloo, where a shooting occurred watch as police search the yard for evidence on Monday, March 15, 2021. Officials with Animal Control were called to handled the dogs so police could search the home.