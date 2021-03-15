WATCH NOW: One injured in Monday morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Monday shooting where a man was shot inside his own home.

Details weren’t available, but officers said a 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. His condition wasn’t known, but police said he was conscious and alert at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police and paramedics were called to the home at 712 W. Park Ave. during a snow storm around 11 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to Mercy One Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Animal Control was called to remove dogs inside the house so police could collect evidence. Crime scene investigators also combed the snow-covered yard outside for evidence.

Meanwhile, officers surrounded a house a block away in the 700 block of West Third Street, and three people eventually exited the home.

