WATCH NOW: One injured in house crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly crashed a car into a house Saturday night.

The driver was conscious and alert and talking on his cell phone as paramedics loaded him into an ambulance.

No one inside the home on Edward Street was injured in the collision, but authorities called the Red Cross to assist with emergency shelter because of damage to the foundation and utilities.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Edward Street behind Prime Mart near Broadway Street.

Photos: House Crash, Sept. 26, 2020

