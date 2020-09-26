WATCH NOW: One injured in house crash in Waterloo, car allegedly stolen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A man was taken to the hospital after a car he was traveling in crashed into a house Saturday night.

The man was conscious and alert and talking on his cell phone as paramedics loaded him into an ambulance.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Edwards Street behind Prime Mart near Broadway Street. Waterloo police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

No one inside the home at 442 Edwards Street was injured in the collision, but authorities called the Red Cross to assist with emergency shelter because of damage to the foundation and utilities.

About an hour after the incident, police received a call from a man reporting he was robbed and his car was stolen. The car he reported stolen was the same one that crashed into the house.

Luther Barber called police to report the incident. He was allegedly robbed at a liquor store near his home in the 100 block of Locust Street and claimed to have been unconscious for a while before making the call. He declined an ambulance.

Police said Barber told them there were three to five people involved in the robbery, but he provided no description. Along with the car, he reported other items stolen. Details weren't available.