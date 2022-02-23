WATCH NOW: One dead in afternoon fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- One person is dead in a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Waterloo duplex.

The identity of the deceased hasn't been released pending family notification.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were sent to investigate a report of smoke in the area West 18th and Commercial streets around 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters tracked the smoke to a home at 1827 Commercial St., where a fire was burning inside.

Smoke was venting from windows of the cream-colored two-story home, and there was heavy heat and smoke damage to the first-floor apartment. The upper apartment had smoke damage, said Fire Chief Pat Treloar.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

This is the second fatal fire in Waterloo this year.

On Jan. 1, Frank William Nelson Jr., 53, died when his home at 705 Logan Ave. caught fire. The cause of that blaze hasn’t been determined.

