WATCH NOW: On the catwalk: Fashion Week goes virtual tonight for University of Northern Iowa textile students

Last year, TAPP students held a virtual fashion show for one day.

Fashion Week was “challenging and rewarding,” said Hendrix, who graduates in May and will become an assistant buyer for Ross Stores. “There wasn’t a perfect blueprint on how to do Fashion Week because we’ve never done it before. We brainstormed with Belle and decided as a class how we wanted it to look. Then it’s interesting to figure out ‘where do you start’ and ‘who do you ask.’ There was trial and error,” she explained.

Her favorite aspect of Fashion Week “has been collaborating across campus and the community to get everyone involved with this event,” and she’s thankful for students “who have been flexible and creative. It’s fantastic to see the garments come alive. Students work on them all year long, investing time, passion and effort, and to see it on a model walking down a runway is amazing.”

In spite of the virtual runway show, DuChene describes the lack of a live show for family and friends to attend as “still heartbreak city.

These student designers work so hard, going to classes and lectures and while everyone else is having fun and hanging out after class, they’re sewing clothes. Standing on stage under the bright lights with your entire line is your ‘I’ve arrived’ moment.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.