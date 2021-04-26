WATCH NOW: On the catwalk: Fashion Week goes virtual tonight for University of Northern Iowa textile students

CEDAR FALLS – Fashion Weeks from New York to Milan went virtual this spring during the coronavirus pandemic. Audiences watched videos and livestreamed shows as designers unveiled their fall 2021 collections.
The University of Northern Iowa’s textiles and apparel program is borrowing a page from those digital look books and is presenting a six-day virtual Fashion Week, Monday through Saturday.
Catwalk 29 encompasses fives shows that each showcases garments designed and produced by UNI students using traditional, nontraditional and upcycled materials. The shows are running at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, culminating Saturday with at 5 p.m. showcase.
Admission is free. YouTube links to each show will be available at Catwalk.uni.edu.
Fashion show producer/manager Belle DuChene, a UNI alum, supervised the student-directed runway show. Student executive producer is Cassie Hendrix, in tandem with the department’s Fashion Promotion class. Local high school students in the Cedar Valley also assisted in the production.
“It felt like I was coming full circle,” said DuChene, a 2007 graduate from the program. “I don’t think UNI would have a remote adjunct instructor teach the class for the fashion show or plan a virtual runway show without COVID happening. I remember 15 years ago being in the same place as these students and dreaming about being a fashion show producer.”
DuChene has worked professionally as backstage manager on designer runway shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and London. Her first runway show as an intern for Ground Crew in NYC was an Oscar de la Renta show, and she’s worked on at least 70 Fashion Week shows in New York, as well as for BET, Victoria’s Secret and many others.
Now living in Des Moines, DuChene is owner of Belle DuChene Media + Management, a micro-influencer talent and public relations agency. She earned her master’s degree from UNI in 2020 and teaches fashion promotion and strategic digital communications at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and at Simpson College in Indianola.
A film crew was hired and the shows were recorded on location at Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo. UNI’s theater department also provided assistance. “I came down in one day, and we shot all five shows on the same day. Everything went wonderfully with the designers showing their lines,” DuChene explained.
The annual Spring Catwalk has been an important milestone and signature event for the UNI program for more than 20 years. Students in the program also get involved in show choreography, create the stage, choose music and create and implement a marketing plan. UNI’s textile and apparel program is designed to educate students to fill product development STEM and design-based positions in the textiles and apparel industry.
Last year, TAPP students held a virtual fashion show for one day.
Fashion Week was “challenging and rewarding,” said Hendrix, who graduates in May and will become an assistant buyer for Ross Stores. “There wasn’t a perfect blueprint on how to do Fashion Week because we’ve never done it before. We brainstormed with Belle and decided as a class how we wanted it to look. Then it’s interesting to figure out ‘where do you start’ and ‘who do you ask.’ There was trial and error,” she explained.
Her favorite aspect of Fashion Week “has been collaborating across campus and the community to get everyone involved with this event,” and she’s thankful for students “who have been flexible and creative. It’s fantastic to see the garments come alive. Students work on them all year long, investing time, passion and effort, and to see it on a model walking down a runway is amazing.”
In spite of the virtual runway show, DuChene describes the lack of a live show for family and friends to attend as “still heartbreak city.
These student designers work so hard, going to classes and lectures and while everyone else is having fun and hanging out after class, they’re sewing clothes. Standing on stage under the bright lights with your entire line is your ‘I’ve arrived’ moment.”