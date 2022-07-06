WATCH NOW: Nyle McMartin: Former Jesup ball boy hits homer with conservation

LITTLETON — Nyle McMartin went from shagging foul balls for a nickel as a kid to planting trees for posterity.

It was all because of Jesup car dealer Mickey Fox, who loved trees as much as he loved baseball.

“He had the Ford dealership with my uncle and he promoted the baseball team,” said McMartin, who is now 80. “We had a Sunday baseball team, and he was the manager of it. I used to be the little guy that would chase the foul balls at the baseball game,” along with his buddies. “We’d have a race to get to the foul ball because we’d get a nickel for it if we turned it in. That turned into a scrum!” he said with a laugh.

“But I used to see him out planting trees. Every place he could figure out a place to plant a tree, he would.”

“We have some Mickey Fox wildlife areas around the county. Very, very good man Mickey was,” McMartin said. “You can still see some of Mickey’s work around the countryside. He’d find a little three or four acres, and he’d plant trees.”

That’s partly what inspired McMartin. The widowed retired 29-year Deere skilled tradesman and U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran has grown into one of Buchanan County’s leading conservationists. His avocation sprouted out of what he did with 40 acres of land he bought in 1983 near an old hangout of his youth along the Wapsipinicon River.

“It was run down. I tried to farm it. I just kind of got interested in planting trees – oak trees, conifers. Close to the river you have different soil types and it’s important you get the right trees in the right ground.”

“I’ve planted 25 this spring already,” he said. “And I’ve got another 50 coming in. It’s 40 acres full of trees and prairie grass.

“The old saying goes, ‘You never plant a tree for yourself,’” he said. “... Everybody, I encourage to plant trees. We’ve always said in conservation that we want the poor ground (to plant trees on); farmer can have the good ground.” In his woods, he has a wide variety of birds and wildlife.

“Then I got appointed to the (Buchanan County) Conservation Board. I was on the Conservation Board for 10 years,” serving when the Fontana Park Interpretive Nature Center was established at Fontana Park near Hazleton. It was the dream of former longtime director Harry Graves.

“Kind of new and radical projects for a while during my time,” he quipped.

He and many others also implemented a roadside vegetation management program.

He planted white pines during a drought in 1988 and had to buy large sections of hose to water them. “People said, ‘That’s crazy you’re doing that.’ I said “I’m not gonna have trees if I don’t water trees.’”

He’s also a master gardener and previously worked with Iowa State University Extension after retiring from Deere 27 years ago.

In addition, he served several years on the Buchanan County Board of Health and worked with individuals in the county’s Amish community on health issues like vaccinations.

“They’re interesting people, really good people,”McMartin said. “I wish everyone had their values. They’re all friends of mine.”

He was a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force – serving in the early 1960s, including a stint in Vietnam – working with helicopters in the Central Highlands of South Vietnam.

McMartin considers himself lucky, noting he can walk a cemetery and find graves of school friends who also served in Vietnam and died later from exposure to the toxic defoliant Agent Orange. It has motivated him to champion water and stream quality.

He noted the state’s removal of the 1930s vintage concrete dam that served an old mill on the Wapsi in Littleton was a controversial move, but one he supported as necessary for boating safety and flood relief.

“That’s been a great asset for our area, just for the simple fact that our flood waters are going to be down about three foot from what they were,” McMartin said. “Once they took that out, it’s been a godsend” and actually has helped fishing.

Those who nominated McMartin for Eight Over 80 recognition noted that he is still a Perry Township trustee; is very involved in the protection and cleanup of pioneer cemeteries and was instrumental in bringing a rural water system to Littleton. He also regularly attends regional and state meetings on conservation issues.

“I would say Nyle is one of the wisest people I have ever met,” said Scott Kinseth, a retired state conservation officer. “He isn’t just intelligent with his knowledge of conservation, but always sees the big picture.”

And he’s still planting.

“I’ve got some trees to plant yet this spring,” McMartin said. “I’ve got some holes to fill in. I have to do it by hand. It gets a little tougher. I can’t do it all day like I used to.”