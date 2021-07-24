WATCH NOW: North end residents welcome back arts and music festival

WATERLOO – Residents lined the sidewalks Saturday to welcome back the North End Arts and Music Festival as it returned in Waterloo.

For the third year, the festival partnered with Summer Soul Classic Parade and Marching Against the Darkness drill team competition for the festival’s parade, which helped kick off the day’s festivities.

More than a dozen drill teams from across the region marched down East Fourth Street before performing in front of judges, to the delight of festivalgoers.

The drill teams, along with parade entries from local businesses and organizations, flooded into Ferguson Fields Park where a day’s worth of entertainment awaited them.

The park was full of tents featuring local artist displays, food vendors and booths for nonprofit organizations.

Musicians performing throughout the day included Hip Hop Literacy, Daniel Mitchell, HartSmith, Nubia Sanaa, Brooklynn Smith and Flavah.

The event was sponsored by the North End Arts and Culture Center, Black Hawk County Gaming Association and Cuna Mutual Group.

