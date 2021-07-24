WATCH NOW: North end residents welcome back arts and music festival

The Pryme Time Steppers of Omaha drum line plays a cadence The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
A dancer's hair flies as the Destruction Drill Team of Omaha performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
Waterloo East cheerleaders perform during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
The Kansas City Marching Wildcats Drill Team performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
The Gateway Highsteppers of Kansas City performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
Director Chiquita Loveless and staff of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education march during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
WATERLOO – Residents lined the sidewalks Saturday to welcome back the North End Arts and Music Festival as it returned in Waterloo.
For the third year, the festival partnered with Summer Soul Classic Parade and Marching Against the Darkness drill team competition for the festival’s parade, which helped kick off the day’s festivities.
North End Arts and Music Festival parade.
Chris Zoeller
More than a dozen drill teams from across the region marched down East Fourth Street before performing in front of judges, to the delight of festivalgoers.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The drill teams, along with parade entries from local businesses and organizations, flooded into Ferguson Fields Park where a day’s worth of entertainment awaited them.
The park was full of tents featuring local artist displays, food vendors and booths for nonprofit organizations.
Musicians performing throughout the day included Hip Hop Literacy, Daniel Mitchell, HartSmith, Nubia Sanaa, Brooklynn Smith and Flavah.
The event was sponsored by the North End Arts and Culture Center, Black Hawk County Gaming Association and Cuna Mutual Group.
Photos: 2021 North End Arts and Music Festival
North End Fest 1
The Pryme Time Steppers of Omaha drum line plays a cadence The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER PHOTOS, Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 2
A dancer's hair flies as the Destruction Drill Team of Omaha performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 3
Waterloo East cheerleaders perform during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 4
The Kansas City Marching Wildcats Drill Team performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 5
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 6
The Gateway Highsteppers of Kansas City performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 7
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 8
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 9
Director Chiquita Loveless and staff of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education march during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 10
The Gateway Highsteppers of Kansas City performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 11
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 12
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 13
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 14
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 15
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.