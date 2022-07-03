WATCH NOW: North End Arts and Music Festival features Summer Soul Parade, entertainment

Flavah, a local R&B, blues, pop and rock band, will perform during the Friday event. Members are Gary Keys, Eddie Jones, Randy Creighton, David Palmer, Ron Nesby, Aaron Nesby, Lisa Davenport and Sherman Flowers.

Burlington’s DJ Ant Bomb will get the party started in Lincoln Park beginning at 5 p.m.

“We wanted to bring some of that North End flavor to downtown Waterloo and to showcase our community’s artistry and creativity,” said Felicia Smith-Nalls, artistic director for the North End Cultural Center. “DJ Ant Bomb is a party DJ, so he’s going to give us that family reunion-barbecue vibe to get the weekend started.

Food vendors will include Jim’s BBQ, BBQ Brazil, Hungry Charlie’s, Konami Ice, Tu Away and Dominique’s Seafood. There also will be arts and crafts vendors and creative spaces throughout Lincoln Park.

Competition drill teams from across the country will be featured at the Summer Soul Parade, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The drill teams will be in Waterloo for the Marching Against the Darkness competition at Young Arena, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Details are online at matd.org.

The parade begins at Gates Park, following a route from Linn to North Barclay streets, then North Barclay to Newell streets and Newell to Mobile streets, and ending at Furgeson Fields Park. Awards will be presented to winning entries.

“I love that the parade goes through Waterloo streets that sometimes have been historically neglected. Now we’re showing people what the North End is about and inviting them to experience it. It’s exciting, and the drill teams are always so high energy and talented,” Smith Nalls said.

Festivities continue in the park from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is bringing a free community Block Party to the festival. GBPAC has provided the stage, sound and lights and crew “that has really helped us expand our live entertainment. It’s a great partnership and support for the community,” she explained.

Entertainment will include performances by LowKey, an R&B soul/funk band, Sam Mack Jr. and Stankface, Hip Hop Literacy, Lonnie Pop and Ahmad Madlock. Local food and merchandise vendors will be on the grounds, and community nonprofit organizations will offer information on local resources.

North End artists will showcase their work and a series of artwall panels will be displayed throughout the park. In addition, the Youth Art Team will return this year to create portraits of festivalgoers.

There are no vendor fees to participate in the festival in order to encourage participation, Smith Nalls said. “People create art or make things and want to show it and sell it, but aren’t sure how to do that, or they don’t have enough to have it in a store or open a store. This is that time and place they can have that voice.”

She added, “This is a neighborhood event, and giving voice to this community is the most important thing. Art is the expression of self, and we’re bringing people together not just to showcase their work, but to let the public come and experience that vibe of creativity, the vibe of the North End.”

