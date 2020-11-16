 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: No place like home for assisted living, memory care residents at Oak Park Estates
111020bp-oak-park-estates-2

Oak Park Estates

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS – There’s no place like home.

Luke Moore’s personal experience battling acute myeloid leukemia twice and spending months undergoing treatment in a hospital made him value even more the comfort and sense of belonging that comes from being at home.

111020bp-oak-park-estates-1

Oak Park Estates. 

Those are the feelings Moore wanted to create as owner of Oak Park Estates, 3212 Greenhill Circle, a new assisted living and memory care facility which opened in June.

“There are studies that show people feel calmer and more relaxed in a homelike setting, and we’ve worked hard to give our residents that kind of setting while meeting Iowa codes. We are quite a bit smaller than other similar facilities,” Moore said.

“It’s small, personable and intentional. Being smaller allows us to get to know each resident and their family personally.”

Oak Park Estates has 16 private suites, each with space for a seating area, and private bath with walk-in shower. There’s also a central shower large enough to accommodate someone in a wheelchair with an attendant.

“We encourage everyone to bring in anything to make their apartment feel like home. They can surround themselves with things they love -- and we'll help hang their pictures,” said Moore.

oak park suite.JPG

A private suite at Oak Park Estates. 

There are presently 10 residents. Director and nurse is Michelle Rasbeck, who also is a co-owner. There is a small staff designed to provide a low resident-to-caregiver ratio, providing 24/7 assistance for residents and creating a congenial, family-like atmosphere.

In addition to meeting assisted living needs, medication management is provided and third-party therapists can work as needed with individual residents. Staff is trained in dementia care, as well. 

The building and patio are completely secure, Moore said, including a flower garden and tree-lined, landscaped grounds.

Residents can enjoy three meals daily prepared from scratch in the on-site kitchen using locally sourced and fresh foods.

“We love to acknowledge birthdays, especially, and we will shape an entire day around the birthday person, especially desserts. So far, we’ve had three birthday parties with pecan pie. That seems to be everyone’s favorite. It’s a lot of fun and makes the day feel personal.”

There is a common dining room, as well as a living area and additional private room for family gatherings.

oak park gathering area .JPG

Oak Park Estates common area 

Amenities include a hair salon. A variety of activities are offered daily to keep residents active and engaged, ranging from chair exercises to music and games. Group outings will be organized after the pandemic. 

Average cost is $5,700 monthly which includes personal care such as bathing and dressing, laundry, meals, medication management and more.

Opening an assisted care facility during a worldwide pandemic hasn’t been without its challenges, Moore said. At the same time, “that’s been a great thing about having a small staff, is that we can really emphasize that the choices a staff member makes outside of work affects them at work. It means a lot less staff you have to worry about whether they’re doing the right thing to protect themselves and residents from COVID-19.”

oak park suite 2 .JPG

A view of a private suite, including bath at Oak Park Estates. 

The facility itself is sanitized frequently, and staff and residents follow coronavirus safety protocols.

Moore grew up in the family construction business and attended the University of Northern Iowa. After his experience with cancer, he became interested in real estate development. He also renovates and sells homes in the Cedar Valley and is involved in providing housing for people with disabilities.

He has been cancer-free for nearly 11 years, and is proud of Oak Park Estates and how it is poised to serve the Cedar Valley.

“It’s really cool to have an opportunity to provide a really good product and a different option for assisted living in the Cedar Valley. The phones have consistently been ringing, and people have stopped by to tour the outside of the building. We aren’t taking the risk of letting people into the building because of COVID,” Moore added, “but still, we are ahead of our projections.”

For additional information, call (319) 535-2267 or visit the Facebook page or www.oakparkcf.com.

