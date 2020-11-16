WATCH NOW: No place like home for assisted living, memory care residents at Oak Park Estates

Average cost is $5,700 monthly which includes personal care such as bathing and dressing, laundry, meals, medication management and more.

Opening an assisted care facility during a worldwide pandemic hasn’t been without its challenges, Moore said. At the same time, “that’s been a great thing about having a small staff, is that we can really emphasize that the choices a staff member makes outside of work affects them at work. It means a lot less staff you have to worry about whether they’re doing the right thing to protect themselves and residents from COVID-19.”

The facility itself is sanitized frequently, and staff and residents follow coronavirus safety protocols.

Moore grew up in the family construction business and attended the University of Northern Iowa. After his experience with cancer, he became interested in real estate development. He also renovates and sells homes in the Cedar Valley and is involved in providing housing for people with disabilities.

He has been cancer-free for nearly 11 years, and is proud of Oak Park Estates and how it is poised to serve the Cedar Valley.