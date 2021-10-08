 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: No Foot Too Small plans Wave of Light event Oct. 15.

CEDAR FALLS – No Foot Too Small will host a Wave of Life event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Island Park Beach House.

The free event is taking place on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, sponsored by Veridian Credit Union.

Haley Admire, her husband, Kaleb, and their daughter, McKenna, hold baby Matthew, who survived 33 hours in 2019. Haley became an Angel Ambassador for the No Foot Too Small organization. 

No Foot Too Small’s mission is to support families experiencing, or who have experienced, pregnancy and/or infant loss. The organization was founded in 2014 by Robin Boudreau of Iowa City, after Boudreau and her husband, Ryan, lost their child, Beau. NFTS offers bereaved parents an environment to choose joy and to connect with other families who understand.

People in each time zone will light a candle at 7 p.m. and hold it for 1 hour to create a “wave of light” around the world. At the Cedar Falls event, each family member will receive an LED candle to hold. Names of angel babies will be read aloud.

Haley Admire and Katie Stedman, both of Cedar Falls, are Angel Ambassadors for the organization. For more information about No Foot Too Small, go to www.nofoottoosmall.org.

