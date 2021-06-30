WATCH NOW: No Foot Too Small celebrates angels and helps heal families

“We know loss can feel so isolating, and we really want to get our name out into the community so families know we are here to support them. I know firsthand how much NFTS can help families experiencing loss,” she explained.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Haley and husband Kaleb lost their newborn son, Matthew, just 33 hours after his birth Jan. 31, 2019. During pregnancy, an ultrasound showed Matthew had a heart defect and other anomalies suggesting a genetic disorder. Haley underwent amniocentesis, and they heard a heartbreaking diagnosis: Trisomy 13, a very rare chromosomal disorder which most infants do not survive.

Knowing what the future held, the couple and their young daughter, McKenna, tried to prepare for their impending loss. Haley connected with a mom’s group offered by No Foot Too Small.

“I wanted to meet other moms who had gone through this kind of loss, and it helped to have people I could reach out to. This loss is a taboo conversation for most people who have not experienced it, and I could ask difficult questions of these moms any time of day or night. It was life-changing for me,” said Admire.

During the COVID pandemic, NFTS moms’ group meetings were held virtually. As restrictions have been lifted, the group will begin in-person meetings at 6 p.m. July 12 at Lark Brewing in Cedar Falls.