WATCH NOW: No Foot Too Small celebrates angels and helps heal families

CEDAR FALLS – No Foot Too Small, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its first annual Angel Invitational Golf Tournament on July 9 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
The 4-person best shot tournament will be followed by a post-party, program and awards ceremony. It is open to the public and presented by Blackhawk Roofing. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Cost is $400 per foursome; no-golfing guests are $25 for the post-party, which includes the meal. Register at www.nofoottoosmall.org/events/cedar-fall-angel-invitational.html.
No Foot Too Small’s mission is to support families experiencing, or who have experienced, pregnancy and/or infant loss. The organization was founded in 2014 by Robin Boudreau of Iowa City after Boudreau and her husband, Ryan, lost their child, Beau.
NFTS offers bereaved parents an environment to choose joy and to connect with other families who understand. Haley Admire and Katie Stedman of Cedar Falls are “angel ambassadors” for the organization. In September 2019, a Cedar Falls-based NFTS moms’ group was established. Between 10 and 15 moms gather for the informal meetings.
The golf tournament is an opportunity for bereaved dads to connect within a circle of support, Admire said, but is open to all golfers.
“We know loss can feel so isolating, and we really want to get our name out into the community so families know we are here to support them. I know firsthand how much NFTS can help families experiencing loss,” she explained.
Haley and husband Kaleb lost their newborn son, Matthew, just 33 hours after his birth Jan. 31, 2019. During pregnancy, an ultrasound showed Matthew had a heart defect and other anomalies suggesting a genetic disorder. Haley underwent amniocentesis, and they heard a heartbreaking diagnosis: Trisomy 13, a very rare chromosomal disorder which most infants do not survive.
Knowing what the future held, the couple and their young daughter, McKenna, tried to prepare for their impending loss. Haley connected with a mom’s group offered by No Foot Too Small.
“I wanted to meet other moms who had gone through this kind of loss, and it helped to have people I could reach out to. This loss is a taboo conversation for most people who have not experienced it, and I could ask difficult questions of these moms any time of day or night. It was life-changing for me,” said Admire.
During the COVID pandemic, NFTS moms’ group meetings were held virtually. As restrictions have been lifted, the group will begin in-person meetings at 6 p.m. July 12 at Lark Brewing in Cedar Falls.
“We’ll still keep doing the virtual meetings until people stop showing up,” Admire said. “We’ve had moms tuning in from Nebraska, Texas, even the East and West coasts. It’s given us an opportunity to grow and support moms around the country.”
Loss can be isolating, she pointed out. “When you’ve had a loss like this, people forget about your baby and your loss, and weeks can go by and texts and phone calls get fewer and fewer. It gets lonely. We just want moms and families to know they aren’t alone. We don’t compare losses. We celebrate angels,” she explained.
In the seven years since its founding, NFTS has given more than $500,000 to initiatives and celebrated countless angels. The organization is focused on building birthing and bereavement suites at hospitals, which provide privacy for parents to grieve their loss. Completed suites are located at Mercy Dubuque and Genesis in Davenport. A third suite is in the works in Iowa City.
On Oct. 15, the Cedar Falls group will host a 7 p.m. event at the Cedar Falls Boathouse in connection with International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day’s Wave of Light. Candles will be provided and names of angel babies will be read aloud.
For more information about No Foot Too Small, go to www.nofoottoosmall.org.