WATCH NOW: New 'Winnie the Pooh' stage musical adaptation tells story with life-sized puppets

CEDAR FALLS — When actors Coldin Grundmeyer and Luke Dombroski are on stage in Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation,” they’re each lugging around an extra 40 pounds.

That’s about how much the life-sized puppets of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger weigh, said Grundmeyer.

“We wear harness clips and are strapped in. The clip attaches to the puppet and helps support the weight,” the New Orleans native explained. As the actors sing, speak their lines and operate the puppets, they are visible to the audience.

“It takes a lot of energy, but it’s our day-to-day routine, so you stay limber and stay in shape,” said Grundmeyer. “It’s a very active show, and Pooh never leaves the stage.”

Pooh, Christopher Robin, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and their other pals from the Hundred Acre Wood arrive Tuesday for a 7 p.m. show in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

In this nationally acclaimed production, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, puppetry helps to enliven the iconic collection of best friends through the new Pooh adventure.

“It’s super-fun to bring Pooh to life. This is a character everyone grew up with from ages zero to 100. People see this character as a part of their lives and a super-important part of their childhood,” said Grundmeyer.

“He’s a very special bear — a ‘tubby little cubby,’ ‘a willy, nilly silly old bear’ and super-sweet. I love seeing kids’ eyes light up when they see Pooh on stage.”

Disney has drawn from “Pooh” movies and original stories to craft this adventure. “There are lots of winks and nudges and Pooh tropes that happen in every ‘Pooh’ story. And Owl will give some weird wisdom that they’ll misinterpret,” Grundmeyer added, laughing.

This is the first time the veteran actor has performed with puppets.

“There’s a learning curve. You have to interact as the puppet first, not the puppeteer. You have to remember that the puppet will look where you look.”

Puppeteers spent four weeks in rehearsals — a week without puppets, a two-week “intense” puppet school and another week in tech rehearsal before jumping into performances.

Dombroski plays Eeyore, Owl and Tigger, and admits he never expected the bouncy tiger to become his favorite character.

“But the more I perform Tigger and spend time with the puppet, the more I love him. I also love Eeyore. I knew I needed to play this role.

“Everyone thinks he’s a glum oaf and he’s destined to be unhappy. But Eeyore says Eeyores are built to cheer up people, and that’s a very unexpected line. It says a lot about who Eeyore is,” the actor said.

In addition to seven life-sized puppets, there are 10 to 15 additional puppets – butterflies, woodpeckers, dragonflies and woodland creatures. A puppet wrangler travels with the team to make sure puppets are properly maintained. Puppets were built by Rockefeller Productions and lead builder Matthew Lish.

An original score was written by Nate Edmondson for the show, and favorite songs from the animated feature includes “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Blustery Day,” “The Wonderful Thing about Tiggers,” “Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce” and A.A. Milne’s “The More It Snows.”

