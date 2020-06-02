WATCH NOW: New Waterloo police chief vows accountability

WATERLOO — The city’s first African-American police chief was sworn in Monday as fractured relationships with law enforcement led to riots around the country.
But Joel Fitzgerald Sr. vowed to ensure his department will be accountable as it works to build trust with those they serve.
“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Fitzgerald said. “I know that is what you can expect from this police department. We will operate with a certain level of professionalism that will make not only you proud but will make you all want to work with us.”
The 49-year-old former Fort Worth, Texas, police chief comes to Waterloo after working as chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania. He replaces former chief Dan Trelka who retired in November.
Fitzgerald and many of his officers participated Friday in a peaceful downtown Waterloo march protesting the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.
“We were happy to walk with the protesters we walked with the other night,” Fitzgerald said. “We hope that we can continue to have that kind of positive dialogue that will lead to some kind of community healing and will also lead to the trust that they need to have in this department for us to function in a way that we will all expect.
“It was different for our department and different people for many people that live here to see us hand-in-hand with members of the community,” he added. “But I promise you this: It’s not the last time you’ll see it.”
Fitzgerald was joined during the ceremony by his son, Joel Fitzgerald Jr., and wife, Pauline, who pinned his badge. Mayor Quentin Hart, who selected Fitzgerald after a national search, said Fitzgerald’s hiring was “a great opportunity, a new chapter, looking forward to it.”
Before Fitzgerald took his oath of office, several City Council members thanked residents for keeping Friday night’s protest peaceful and said they will use this moment in history to affect change.
“Now is the time for action, now is the time for hard conversations, and now is certainly the time for the hard work so that we meet the challenges,” said Councilman Jonathan Grieder. “Now is the time to be absolutely sure that black lives matter here in Waterloo.”
Grieder and Councilman Pat Morrissey both said they intend to introduce measures to dismantle institutional racism in the community. That includes pushing for an ordinance banning racial profiling and adopting a racial equity and social justice toolkit to review ordinances and city policies for their impacts on minority and low-income communities.
Council members also noted Waterloo is the only city in Iowa to adopt a ban-the-box policy designed to give those with criminal records a fair shot at getting a job.
Jerome Amos Jr., the city’s only African-American councilman, was moved nearly to tears by the support from his colleagues.
“To my fellow council members, thank you so much for speaking out,” Amos said. “You don’t know what that means to myself and people who look like me.”
Mayor Hart said change is needed but wanted to give Fitzgerald and other a chance to help draft those measures.
“We are swearing in a new chief tonight that has been to multiple places around the United States and has worked in communities like ours,” Hart said. “I think before we start pushing too many things, we start to get the input of our chief.
“The season is right now,” Hart added. “…We know there’s so much more work that needs to be done within our local community to make sure we can move from being one of the most diverse communities (to) being one of the most inclusive communities.”
