WATCH NOW: New Hemingway book takes UNI graduate Curtis DeBerg across the globe

CEDAR FALLS – Ernest Hemingway’s travels are as iconic as the author himself – Paris, Havana, Pamplona, Spain, the French Riviera. With the exception of Cuba, author Curtis DeBerg visited as many Hemingway haunts as possible for his new book, “Traveling the World with Hemingway.”

The 1979 University of Northern Iowa graduate and Rock Rapids native set out to follow in Hemingway’s footsteps, not as a lark, but as an odyssey after surviving a plane crash in Poland in June 2016.

“I was searching for an escape from pain and, in a way, a few of my other demons. I could get lost in Hemingway’s books and his life story. It took my mind off my own problems. He was a good distraction,” said DeBerg. In 2019, he took a leave of absence from California State University in Chico to chase Hemingway.

Hemingway’s cult-like following, even among academics, intrigued DeBerg. “One Facebook group has over 30,000 members. Many of these followers are adoring fans, and they treat Hemingway as a hero, much the same way kids revere their favorite baseball player. The man has become mythological, even legendary. But I caution people to remember that he was just a man, plagued by his own demons, who was endowed with the unbelievable gift of being able to write one helluva story,” he explained.