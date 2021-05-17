WATCH NOW: New Hemingway book takes UNI graduate Curtis DeBerg across the globe

CEDAR FALLS – Ernest Hemingway’s travels are as iconic as the author himself – Paris, Havana, Pamplona, Spain, the French Riviera. With the exception of Cuba, author Curtis DeBerg visited as many Hemingway haunts as possible for his new book, “Traveling the World with Hemingway.”
The 1979 University of Northern Iowa graduate and Rock Rapids native set out to follow in Hemingway’s footsteps, not as a lark, but as an odyssey after surviving a plane crash in Poland in June 2016.
“I was searching for an escape from pain and, in a way, a few of my other demons. I could get lost in Hemingway’s books and his life story. It took my mind off my own problems. He was a good distraction,” said DeBerg. In 2019, he took a leave of absence from California State University in Chico to chase Hemingway.
Hemingway’s cult-like following, even among academics, intrigued DeBerg. “One Facebook group has over 30,000 members. Many of these followers are adoring fans, and they treat Hemingway as a hero, much the same way kids revere their favorite baseball player. The man has become mythological, even legendary. But I caution people to remember that he was just a man, plagued by his own demons, who was endowed with the unbelievable gift of being able to write one helluva story,” he explained.
DeBerg read Hemingway’s books and short stories and every scrap of paper about the man during his months of recovery from injuries suffered in the plane crash. He felt a sort of kinship with Hemingway, who himself had survived two plane crashes in Africa in 1954.
“Mentally, I was struggling, too, and I remembered that Hemingway had told F. Scott Fitzgerald, ‘How the hell can you bleed over your own personal tragedies when you’re a writer? You should welcome them because serious writers have to be hurt really terrible before they can write seriously,’” DeBerg recalled.
DeBerg met Wild River Press publisher Tom Pero, a fly-fishing buddy of Hemingway’s oldest son, Jack, who died in 2000. He pitched his idea for visiting Hemingway sites for a new perspective on the author’s demons, and Pero urged him to first focus on a photographic essay.
The coffee table-sized “Traveling the World with Hemingway” incorporates new and historical photos, as well as narrative and 240 full-color pages.
DeBerg’s adventure began in Hemingway’s birthplace, Oak Park, Ill., and Petoskey, Mich. As a child, Hemingway spent summer vacations in northern Michigan, where he learned to love the outdoors.
Traveling to Europe, Paris became DeBerg’s home base for the next nine months. His expeditions took him to Switzerland, Austria, Italy and the French Riviera. While he couldn’t travel to Cuba, he hired a photographer to shoot in Havana.
“In some places, like Paris, you can sense Hemingway’s spirit almost everywhere you go. The Latin Quarter, Luxembourg Gardens, Musée D’Orsay, Harry’s Bar and the Ritz. I love walking around Paris and imagining what it must have been like over 100 years ago.
“Also, you can’t help but feel his presence along the Piave River, in Fossalta, Italy. This is where he was injured in World War I. Also, Pamplona, Spain. Everywhere you turn, there’s a statue, portrait or plaque honoring him. Interestingly, though, he never actually ran with the bulls. But he did go inside the bullring a few times to ‘play’ with steers that had their horns blunted. He never put himself in any real danger, though. This is part of the Hemingway myth,” DeBerg explained.
“The most interesting thing I have learned about Hemingway is how much he let fantastic stories about him continue to be told as though they were true, when in fact, he knew much of the story was false.”
In Madrid, DeBerg stayed at the Pension Aguilar in the same room Hemingway and his first wife, Hadley, shared in 1925.
He intended to end his journey with visits to Montana, Wyoming and Ketchum, Idaho, and a stop Boston’s JFK Library to view the Hemingway Collection. COVID-19 travel restrictions halted his return to the U.S., so he once again hired a photographer to shoot the sites, promising himself to visit when he returns stateside.
Still living in Paris, DeBerg has nearly finished the manuscript for his second book, “Chasing Hemingway’s Demons.” He expects to have it published before Christmas.
“Traveling the World with Hemingway” is available from Wild River Press, online book sellers and is being sold at the Hemingway House in Key West, Fla.