WATCH NOW: New boutique bakery Bambinos offers sweet treats, signature cookies

WATERLOO — On Tuesday, Donna O’Brien welcomed every customer into Bambinos with a warm, cheerful “Ciao!” It was the grand opening for the new boutique bakery at 1445 Ansborough Ave., and sweet treats were flying out the door – packaged in pretty pink boxes tied with tulle bows.

“This is my passion,” said O’Brien, standing behind the display case filled with her signature lighter-than-air, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich sugar cookie, topped with a decadent frosting swirl and sanding sugar. Cinnamon rolls, scones, cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, brownies and other treats crowded the display, as well.

Customers also can purchase jars of Bambino’s distinctive frosting called “Diletta.”

“It’s exciting, and it feels good. There was a lot of demand for us to have a storefront,” she explained, where the baked goods are made fresh daily from scratch using her prized family recipes.

There is a coffee bar, a few cozy chairs and a very busy kitchen behind curtains where the staff makes, bakes and decorates cookies and other treats, including the new “Grande,” a large-sized cookie with the same unique Bambinos flavor profile, but decorated to suit the season or event. Since it was Fat Tuesday, the cookies were decorated in Mardi Gras designs.

There are also Sweet Cakes layer and sheet cakes that can be ordered in varying sizes, created by Hayley Sweet, Bambino’s director of product innovation. Bre Wood heads the business operations, while Angela Dark is vice president of marketing.

“Everything has fall into place. There has been so much community support for Bambinos that the time to open a bakery seemed right,” said Dark, who has done the marketing since inception. She and O’Brien became close friends at their “regular” jobs at Martin Bros. in Cedar Falls, where Dark is director of marketing and O’Brien is customer services manager.

A website will soon be introduced, Dark said.

O’Brien started Bambinos in her own kitchen in 2019 and has built it into the “cookie stack that gives back.” Italian for “baby,” she chose the name “Bambinos” as a nod to her Italian heritage and as an apt description for the petite-sized “upscale indulgences.”

The pretty, delectable cookie with its fluffy frosting has won fans far and wide at select Hy-Vee stores in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ankeny and Des Moines, as well as with individuals and groups who order the cookies for community events, weddings, baby showers and parties. Bambinos are shipped nationwide, as well.

O’Brien, a breast cancer survivor, donates a portion of Bambinos’ sales to the Beyond Pink Team, a nonprofit organization providing support and education for breast cancer patients in the Cedar Valley and advocating for breast cancer research. Last year, she donated $10,000.

“Now with our bakery and expansion, I am looking forward to really increasing that amount tenfold,” O’Brien said. “I want us to be successful, and the community has been so supportive.”

O’Brien was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in November 2008. She underwent a double mastectomy, six months of chemotherapy and reconstructive surgery in 2009.

Baking cookies served as a distraction from the fear she felt. Her optimism grew as her health improved, and she began to formulate a plan to turn her cookies into a business that also could help others. Initially she donated cookies for Beyond Pink Team events and fundraisers, and the business expanded into sales to the public.

Her sister, Lorie Heuthorst, spent her days baking cookies in the two ovens in O’Brien’s fully licensed kitchen. After work, O’Brien would grab an apron and decorate the cookies. Volunteers, and later, paid staff packaged the cookies for delivery and shipment.

Opening a boutique bakery was always in her thoughts. As demand for the cookies grew, along with dreams of introducing new Bambinos products, O’Brien’s business outgrew her kitchen.

During the pandemic, her staff worked in a church basement kitchen, but the need for additional space remained. By happenstance, she noticed the Ansborough space was available to lease.

It was perfect for her needs.

“I talked it over with my husband, Joe. We decided it was time to ‘go big or go home,’” O’Brien added.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bambinos is closed on Sunday.

