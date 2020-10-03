WATCH NOW: New book based on Waterloo pastor who was voice for women's suffrage

WATERLOO – Not all Iowa suffragists wore petticoats.
In the late 1800s, Dr. John Ogilvie Stevenson, former pastor of the Waterloo Congregational Church, actively campaigned for the right of women to vote. At a time when many men publicly stated that no respectable woman would want to vote, or that women should keep their suffrage opinions to themselves or face ridicule, Stevenson was a voice for women’s suffrage.
His great-granddaughter, historian and author Flora Beach Burlingame of Redmond, Wash., has novelized Stevenson’s experiences in “Path of Progress, One Man’s Fight for Women’s Rights.”
Stevenson edited “The Woman’s Standard,” the official publication of the Iowa Equal Suffrage Association from 1899 to 1911. He also wrote a column for The Courier on a range of topics, including woman’s suffrage.
Burlingame spent time in Iowa researching her ancestor’s path, which began in Shenandoah where he ministered before moving to Waterloo. She has 80 original editorials he published in the Courier and has microfilm issues of “The Woman’s Standard” when he was editor. He died in 1912, years before Iowa’s ratification of the 19th Amendment on July 2, 1919.
“I spent some time at the Waterloo Public Library, the Grout Museum and the First Congregational Church. He was still alive when that church was built, and there is still a plaque there dedicated to him. When he was in Waterloo was the time he really began championing women’s suffrage,” Burlingame said.
Iowans are familiar with such well-known Iowa suffragists as Carrie Chapman Catt and Mary J. Coggeshall, but until now, Stevenson wasn’t considered a prominent figure.
The author used Stevenson’s quotes from letters, columns and article “and glued them together with a story. Some of the characters were real people in the history of Waterloo, but I only used them if I had actual resources. I’m an historian and very careful with things like that,” she explained.
Burlingame’s first novel, “Charcoal and Chalk,” was based on Stevenson’s letters and documents as a teacher of freedmen in Texas following the Civil War. The Scotsman arrived in America after the Civil War and was sent as a missionary to teaching freedmen in Texas. Later he earned his divinity degree from Yale University and became a minister.
Support Local Journalism
“He was my mother’s grandfather. I had heard that we had this amazing ancestor who taught freed slaves in Texas during the Reconstruction. When my mom died, I inherited boxes of his documents, and I was awed by what I was reading. I thought it needed to be a book,” Burlingame said.
Her publisher encouraged her to write a second book, and the author began reading letters and documents related to Stevenson’s later life. “That’s when I came across an original letter to him from Elizabeth Caty Stanton, as well as other letters written to him by members of the Iowa Equal Suffrage Association. It was another amazing story that I had to tell because it happened at a time when the church believed that women were subservient to men. He was a preacher preaching that wasn’t true, that wasn’t what the Bible taught,” she explained.
Burlingame said Stanton was about 90 years old when she wrote to Stevenson. “Her handwriting was atrocious and hard to decipher. The second letter was dictated to her secretary and much more legible.”
She also had scheduled a tour to talk about her book in Iowa libraries, culminating at the Grout Museum. The tour fell through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The book was a finalist in the Pacific Northwest Writers Association competition.
Burlingame donated Stevenson’s papers devoted to teaching in Texas to the Rosenberg Library in Galveston, Texas, and his sermons to the Yale Divinity School archives. The Stanton letters and letters from Iowa Equal Suffrage Association have been donated to the Grout Museum.
She is considering planning another tour promoting the book next year.
“Path to Progress” is available at online book sellers and at www.florabeachburlingame.com.
101314bp-fall-color-package-02
101314bp-fall-color-package-19
101314bp-fall-color-package-07
101314bp-fall-color-package-06
101314bp-fall-color-package-15
101314bp-fall-color-package-01
101314bp-fall-color-package-11
101314bp-fall-color-package-13
101314bp-fall-color-package-09
101314bp-fall-color-package-05
101314bp-fall-color-package-12
101314bp-fall-color-package-08
101314bp-fall-color-package-03
101314bp-fall-color-package-04
101314bp-fall-color-package-10
101314bp-fall-color-package-17
101314bp-fall-color-package-20
101314bp-fall-color-package-18
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.