WATCH NOW: New book based on Waterloo pastor who was voice for women's suffrage

Iowans are familiar with such well-known Iowa suffragists as Carrie Chapman Catt and Mary J. Coggeshall, but until now, Stevenson wasn’t considered a prominent figure.

The author used Stevenson’s quotes from letters, columns and article “and glued them together with a story. Some of the characters were real people in the history of Waterloo, but I only used them if I had actual resources. I’m an historian and very careful with things like that,” she explained.

Burlingame’s first novel, “Charcoal and Chalk,” was based on Stevenson’s letters and documents as a teacher of freedmen in Texas following the Civil War. The Scotsman arrived in America after the Civil War and was sent as a missionary to teaching freedmen in Texas. Later he earned his divinity degree from Yale University and became a minister.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He was my mother’s grandfather. I had heard that we had this amazing ancestor who taught freed slaves in Texas during the Reconstruction. When my mom died, I inherited boxes of his documents, and I was awed by what I was reading. I thought it needed to be a book,” Burlingame said.