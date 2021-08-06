WATCH NOW: NE Iowa Weavers & Spinners loom large at Iowa Irish Fest

Members also will show examples of Irish crochet, bobbin lace, flax, Aran knit and Irish linen. Examples of woven pieces made at previous Iowa Irish Fests will be displayed.

Historically, Irish textiles were economically vital to the country, Kruger said. The earliest woven material found in Ireland dates to about 1600 B.C. in pottery that shows signs of woven material in which clay was placed before firing, according to the Irish Guild of Weaving. Another fragment of cloth unearthed in a bog dates from at least 700 B.C.

The Irish became known as successful wool producers and exporters, but in the Tudor era (1485-1603), English wool merchants began complaining and Irish wool could no longer be exported. “They didn’t have anywhere to market their product, so they switched to flax and began weaving flax into Irish linen,” Kruger said, which is still highly prized today.

Irish lace, too, is famous. Lace was made by nuns in convents and used for church vestments until the potato famine (1845-1852). “People were eating grass to survive, to have something in their bellies. The nuns brought their lace out of the convents and began to sell it and brought schools into the convents to teach Irish women to make lace so they could be breadwinners for their families,” she explained.