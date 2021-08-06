WATCH NOW: NE Iowa Weavers & Spinners loom large at Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO — Visitors to the Iowa Irish Fest can do the time warp.
Northeast Iowa Weavers & Spinners Guild members will be weaving an Irish-themed tapestry during the festival, which opens Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Waterloo. Passersby can sit down at a loom and see the warp and weave a few rows themselves. They’ll also learn about the historical importance of Irish textiles.
“We’ll be making an Irish flag with a shamrock. Two years ago we worked on a gigantic tapestry, but it was too big, so we cut it down. This tapestry will measure 18 by 24 inches,” said Dee Kruger, a guild member. There will be two four-harness looms on site.
Warp is the yarn or fabric that runs the length of the loom, and the weft is woven width-wise across the warp. Tapestry weaving is described as weft-faced weaving, in which warp threads are hidden inside weft threads and are not visible in the finished piece. Various colors of weft thread are woven over and under the warp to create a pattern or scene.
Kruger said her loom frame is made from PVC pipe. “We’re going to use 36-inch pre-cut strips of yarn and use paper clips as the weaving needle. What we’re trying to do with tapestry weaving is to show people you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get involved. You can invest $5 and weave something.”
Members also will show examples of Irish crochet, bobbin lace, flax, Aran knit and Irish linen. Examples of woven pieces made at previous Iowa Irish Fests will be displayed.
Historically, Irish textiles were economically vital to the country, Kruger said. The earliest woven material found in Ireland dates to about 1600 B.C. in pottery that shows signs of woven material in which clay was placed before firing, according to the Irish Guild of Weaving. Another fragment of cloth unearthed in a bog dates from at least 700 B.C.
The Irish became known as successful wool producers and exporters, but in the Tudor era (1485-1603), English wool merchants began complaining and Irish wool could no longer be exported. “They didn’t have anywhere to market their product, so they switched to flax and began weaving flax into Irish linen,” Kruger said, which is still highly prized today.
Irish lace, too, is famous. Lace was made by nuns in convents and used for church vestments until the potato famine (1845-1852). “People were eating grass to survive, to have something in their bellies. The nuns brought their lace out of the convents and began to sell it and brought schools into the convents to teach Irish women to make lace so they could be breadwinners for their families,” she explained.
Northeast Iowa Weavers & Spinners Guild was established in 1951 to practice and learn the traditional crafts of weaving, spinning, rug making and other allied fiber arts. The group originally met in members’ homes, at Gates Park and at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. In 1990, members purchased a storefront on the Cedar Falls Parkade, but sold the building in 2008. In 2010, the guild moved to its present location.
Members volunteer to take two- and four-harness looms and a spinning wheel to classrooms around the Cedar Valley, teaching children to weave. Students learn to mug mats or coasters.
The completed Irish-themed tapestry will be displayed at Iowa Irish Fest 2022.
Kruger said members also will demonstrate spinning wheels during the fest. Invention of the spinning wheel to turn fiber into thread and yarn is on par with invention of the wheel in moving civilization forward, according to historians.
“We love going to festivals and fairs and doing demonstrations. If we don’t get out there and get people involved, these crafts will end up dying off,” Kruger added.