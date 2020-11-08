WATCH NOW: Navy veterans Yolando, Chiquita Loveless use experience to help Waterloo residents

“I was like, ‘I don’t want that for me. I want so much better for me,’” Chiquita said.

She walked out of the welfare office. Across the street, she saw a sign in a window that read, “Ask why the Navy pays more.” She went across the street and signed up.

A career in the Navy spanned 24 years for Chiquita, who retired to spend time with their daughter, and 30 years for Yolando. Joining the Navy brought the Loveless family across the country and globe, with deployments mainly in the Middle East in countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“When I went down to talk to the Navy recruiter, they had a world map on the wall,” Yolando said. “I’ve almost been to every spot in the world in a sense, and seen a lot of great things.”

Though they spent periods of time away from one another, Yolando and Chiquita worked in communications posts for the Navy, able to use phones on ships to contact one another. They eventually got videoconferencing on ships.

“Technology really helped us out in that standpoint,” Yolando said.

As they watched other Navy couples separate, they drew on their faith to strengthen their relationship.