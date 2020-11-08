 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Navy veterans Yolando, Chiquita Loveless use experience to help Waterloo residents
WATCH NOW: Navy veterans Yolando, Chiquita Loveless use experience to help Waterloo residents

WATERLOO — At least 16 deployments between them, U.S. Navy veterans and Yolando and Chiquita Loveless rose in the ranks, serving as examples for fellow military personnel.

Yolando is the director of Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs, and Chiquita is director of the University of Northern Iowa Veterans Association. The couple met while stationed at the USS Ranger in San Diego, eventually getting married in the Philippines and having their daughter in Hawaii. They moved to Waterloo in recent years, reconnecting with Yolando’s family in his hometown. Their marriage is approaching 33 years.

Detasseling corn was a normal part of Yolando’s summers growing up, with occasional trips to Missouri to visit his grandparents. They were sharecroppers who picked cotton and lived in a tin-roof structure that housed pigs. Yolando attended Grant Elementary School and Logan Middle School, graduating from Waterloo East High School.

When Yolando introduced Chiquita to his family, his grandmother told Chiquita to go pick an onion. Her facial expression showed her uneasiness.

“I’m from Chicago,” Chiquita said. “You go to the grocery store and you buy a bag of onions.”

Chiquita Loveless

Loveless

Chiquita grew up with four siblings in the projects on Chicago’s south side, 20 blocks from former First Lady Michelle Obama. She went to a vocational high school and majored in welding. Apprenticeships weren’t accepting women, and she was told to get on welfare.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want that for me. I want so much better for me,’” Chiquita said.

She walked out of the welfare office. Across the street, she saw a sign in a window that read, “Ask why the Navy pays more.” She went across the street and signed up.

A career in the Navy spanned 24 years for Chiquita, who retired to spend time with their daughter, and 30 years for Yolando. Joining the Navy brought the Loveless family across the country and globe, with deployments mainly in the Middle East in countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Yolando Loveless

Yolando Loveless

“When I went down to talk to the Navy recruiter, they had a world map on the wall,” Yolando said. “I’ve almost been to every spot in the world in a sense, and seen a lot of great things.”

Though they spent periods of time away from one another, Yolando and Chiquita worked in communications posts for the Navy, able to use phones on ships to contact one another. They eventually got videoconferencing on ships.

“Technology really helped us out in that standpoint,” Yolando said.

As they watched other Navy couples separate, they drew on their faith to strengthen their relationship.

“When I’m deployed, he’s praying and I’m praying,” Chiquita said. “And when he’s deployed, I’m praying and he’s praying.”

Both Yolando and Chiquita earned the ranks of senior chief petty officers, the second-to-highest enlisted rank in the Navy. A competitive pair, the two would earn the same awards within a month of one another.

Chiquita attended recruit training in Orlando, Fla., then was deployed to San Diego in California, Washington, the Philippines, Virginia and a variety of places with the special warfare group. She attended prisoner-of-war school.

When Chiquita joined the Navy, she said men did not want women on ships. They thought women couldn’t do the job. By the time she ended her service, she had become the first Black woman chief of the ship USS Boxer, leading 34 sailors out at sea.

“I took pride in that,” Chiquita said. “I walked through the ship and I knew everyone was watching, and I wanted the young people to see that looked like me — ‘Look what you can be if you just stay focused.’”

Like Chiquita, Yolando had recruit training in Orlando. His deployments took him to other Florida cities, along with the Mediterranean Sea during the Libya crisis, San Diego in California, the Philippines, Hawaii, Iraq and other areas of the Middle East.

Yolando was part of a vessel boarding-and-search team that investigated drug and gun smuggling from Iran. He recalls times he went into the red zone in Iraq on other missions, watching other convoys get hit by explosive devices.

“They talk about maybe you may have some survivor’s remorse. I do, sometimes,” Yolando said. “Because we could be a convoy going out that didn’t get hit. The convoy following behind us would. It was a cat-and-mouse game.”

As a man of color in the Navy, Yolando said he did not face job discrimination, as his predecessors did during the World Wars. He saw the service teach people how to think beyond their prejudices.

“I’m here today on the backs of some people who really sacrificed to get us to where we are today,” Yolando said.

Chiquita’s mother retired from her job to take care of the couple’s daughter in her young years. The year Chiquita retired from the Navy, their daughter entered high school. The couple built a “dream home” in Atlanta, Ga., where they lived until they returned to Iowa.

“If I didn’t want anything for myself, I wouldn’t have anything,” Chiquita said. “You have to dream, and dream big. I had some really rough days, but I didn’t give up. I picked up my bootstraps and kept on going.”

