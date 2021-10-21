WATCH NOW: Native American artist Duane Slick is storyteller on paper and canvas

CEDAR FALLS – At first glance, the collection of seven blue, red and yellow coyote head paintings appear exactly alike, lined up in a row on a gallery wall at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

But a closer look at Duane Slick’s paintings reveal subtle changes in character, almost as if the elusive coyote is shape-shifting. The coyote is perceived as a trickster in many indigenous cultures, and the Native American’s art often depicts the archetypal figure, often camouflaged as abstractions within the bodies of other paintings.

“Consequential Narratives: Selected Works by Duane Slick,” a new exhibition of work by Slick, a Waterloo native, is on display at the Hearst Center now through Nov. 21. He will present an artist’s talk from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, sponsored by Friends of the Hearst. It is free and open to the public.

A virtual talk with Slick is scheduled at 3 p.m. Nov. 5. He will speak live from the print studio at the University of Northern Iowa about a collaborative work being created in conjunction with students in the art department. Updated program information and virtual links can be found at thehearst.org.

“He makes his work personal and explores the history and symbolism that is part of his life and experience,” said Emily Drennan, Hearst curator and registrar. She also arranged a collection of blue coyotes in a grid pattern “to enhance the animated quality of the artwork which has a sense of being in constant motion,” she explained.

Slick, a graduate of UNI in Cedar Falls, is a professor at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, R.I. He is a member of the Meskwaki Nation in Iowa through his father, and through his mother, the Ho-Chunk Nation in Nebraska.

About 40 prints and paintings are featured in the exhibit. He has included some of his recent series in the Hearst display, including “Arias for a Coyote Opera.” In the “Arias,” Slick creates washes as large-scale backdrops for unfolding narrative elements that allude to dramatic or consequential moments found in the 1976 Robert Wilson/Philip Glass opera, “Einstein on the Beach.” The coyote appears frequently, often at center stage.

Slick, who describes himself as a storyteller working primarily on paper and canvas, as well as the written and spoken word, to explore stories of history, heritage, life and death. In an interview with The Courier last year, Slick said he seeks to explore and engage “certain issues of native identity through references that aren’t Meskwaki or Ho-Chunk and not specific to a tribe, but more at the level of cultural engagement.”

He has been on the faculty at the Rhode Island School of Design for about 25 years, and taught at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M. He received a bachelor of fine arts in painting and a bachelor of arts in art education from UNI, and his master of fine arts in painting from the University of California, Davis.

His awards and honors are numerous, including the Eiteljorg Fellowship for Native American Fine Art. His work is in the collection and has been displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, and the De Cordova Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts, among many others.

In conjunction with “Consequential Narratives,” the Hearst is exhibiting work by three Meskwaki artists in “Diaspora of Meskwaki Creativity.” Visitors can see work by Mary Young Bear, Elleh Driscoll and Dazegon Kaypayou.

“We’re excited to show work by indigenous people who are living and creating art here in our community,” said Drennan. Young Bear is conservator and cultural director of the tribal museum on the Meskwaki Settlement near Tama, and uses her knowledge of textiles and beading to create intricate beadwork and ceremonial pieces. Her work often depicts flowers, animals and trees that represent her Meskwaki roots.

