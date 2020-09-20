WATCH NOW: Movie premiere 'An Inspired Mind' set; created by Paco Rosic and Greg Holt

Rosic served as cinematographer and film editor for “An Inspired Mind” and created numerous original sketches for the movie. Holt wrote the script and directed.

“Paco and I had worked together before and talked about doing a movie. He showed me the outline for this film that followed his life, and there were 10 parts. It was very ambitious. I suggested we start small and see how it goes. I wrote it in one direction, but when the trailer was put together, it had a different feeling, so rather than give it a sweet ending, we went darker and more open-ended to let the audience come to their own conclusion,” Holt explained.

The artist character, based on Rosic himself, is played by Sam Lilja, with Joel Waggoner as his agent. Both are WCP veterans and professional actors with Broadway experience who were spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sydney Burt was cast as the muse.

“She was going to be on her way to New York to study, so we had all these great actors here to do some magical stuff. Within a week, the script was written, we got the actors together, did a reading and started shooting the film,” Holt said.