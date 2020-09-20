WATCH NOW: Movie premiere 'An Inspired Mind' set; created by Paco Rosic and Greg Holt

WATERLOO — An artist’s struggle to find inspiration is at the heart of “An Inspired Mind,” a new short film created by artist Paco Rosic and theater director Greg Holt.
The 26-minute movie will premiere at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Riverloop Amphitheater, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Waterloo Community Playhouse and Main Street Waterloo.
Admission is free; space is limited for physical distancing. Masks will be required at the screening and seats must be reserved at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org/an-inspired-mind/.
In the film, a muse provides the spark of imagination that ignites the artist’s career. In real life, Rosic has enjoyed considerable success as an aerosol artist, painter and photographer, including worldwide recognition for his re-creation of the Sistine Chapel at Galleria de Paco in downtown Waterloo. But he has always had a desire to express his artistry through film.
“Always for me, when I paint I see my paintings as movies — for me, they’re moving in my head, there is movement in the art,” said Rosic. “I had this idea for the movie in 2005, so it’s been in my head a long time. It’s more like an experimental movie to see what it would look like.”
He’s excited about the movie, which also can be seen on Amazon Prime.
Rosic served as cinematographer and film editor for “An Inspired Mind” and created numerous original sketches for the movie. Holt wrote the script and directed.
“Paco and I had worked together before and talked about doing a movie. He showed me the outline for this film that followed his life, and there were 10 parts. It was very ambitious. I suggested we start small and see how it goes. I wrote it in one direction, but when the trailer was put together, it had a different feeling, so rather than give it a sweet ending, we went darker and more open-ended to let the audience come to their own conclusion,” Holt explained.
The artist character, based on Rosic himself, is played by Sam Lilja, with Joel Waggoner as his agent. Both are WCP veterans and professional actors with Broadway experience who were spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sydney Burt was cast as the muse.
“She was going to be on her way to New York to study, so we had all these great actors here to do some magical stuff. Within a week, the script was written, we got the actors together, did a reading and started shooting the film,” Holt said.
The director/screenwriter noted that the movie includes “amazing footage” that Rosic filmed in Paris. It is used to establish the setting in France, although it was actually filmed in Waterloo because “the character’s imagination allows him to believe he is anywhere he wants to be.”
Rosic edited in Parisian scenes he has filmed over the years. “I have taken my camera with me all over the world — and every artist’s dream is to be in Paris. We didn’t have the budget for that, but it looks like we filmed it in Paris,” the artist explained.
Rosic created numerous sketches and paintings for Sam Lilja’s character to “paint” in the film, although it was challenging for Lilja to appear as if he was actually doing the work without looking fake “because I’m left-handed and Sam is right-handed,” Rosic noted. Filmmakers and others who participated in the production will introduce the film and answer questions following the screening.
Rosic and Holt are encouraged by the result of their collaboration and have started work on several other projects, including a full-length screenplay and a documentary for a CNN producer.
A trailer for the film and full-version of the short film can be found on Amazon Prime at https://www.amazon.com/Inspired-Mind-Sam-Lilja/dp/B08HCLLTH3#ace-g2545694624.
