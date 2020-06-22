WATCH NOW: Motorist stranded in flooded intersection in La Porte City, flood warning continue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La PORTE CITY -- A motorist became stranded in high waters while driving through La Porte City following heavy rains Monday, with heavy rains contributing to high water on several area rivers and creeks.

The driver was on Sixth Street when he apparently attempted to drive around flooding near the intersection with Cedar Street and then became stuck in the adjacent lot.

La Porte City police and firefighters were called, and an earth-mover was used to pull the vehicle out of the water. No injuries were reported.

More thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Monday night, with another chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, according to the National Weather Service.

That will likely add to flood warnings already in progress for several Northeast Iowa area rivers and creeks:

-- The Black Hawk Creek, from the Black Hawk County line with Grundy County to the Cedar River in Waterloo, was under a flood warning for moderate flooding. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, the creek was at 16 feet, which was two feet above flood stage, and projected to rise another foot by Tuesday morning before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Thursday.